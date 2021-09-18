Strictly Come Dancing: Dan Walker in hospital dash ahead of tonight’s launch

Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker was sent to hospital after banging his head, where doctors checked for a bleed on the brain.

The BBC Breakfast host injured himself after banging his head on a window on Thursday (September 16).

Thankfully, he was given the all clear yesterday but has been ordered to rest up for a couple of days, which puts his training for the live show behind.

Dan Walker was sent to A & E just ahead of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing launch (Credit: BBC)

Dan Walker’s hospital dash

Dan shared the dramatic news on Instagram, which was met by concern from his many fans.

“Bit of head-based drama today! After whacking my noggin on the big glass window yesterday I got sent to A & E today because I was feeling a little wobbly,” he wrote.

“A lovely nurse at Barnet Hospital called Karina checked my vitals and 6ft 9 inches consultant Erik Witt gave me a CT scan to check for a bleed on the brain. Thankfully… all ok.

“I’ve got to rest for a couple of days – so I’ll be a bit behind – but ready to dig in again next week.

The telly fave also thanked the NHS and his as-yet-unrevealed Strictly partner, who went above and beyond to support him.

“A timely reminder of how amazing the NHS is and, even though I’m not allowed to tell you who my Strictly pro is,” he continued.

“I can tell you that she waited for hours in the car park to make sure I was ok. Whatever happens on the telly… she has a friend for life.”

In tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing, which is pre-recorded, Dan and his 14 other fellow celebrities will discover who they have been paired with this year.

Here’s the Strictly 2021 line-up in full:

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker

Ex Corrie and current Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn

Loose Women panellist Judi Love

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty MBE

Kids TV presenter Rhys Stephenson

Great British Bake Off legend John Whaite

McFly singer Tom Fletcher

TV presenter AJ Odudu

Actor and comedian Robert Webb

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies MBE

Former England rugby player Ugo Monye

Ex-EastEnder Nina Wadia

Actor Greg Wise

Social media influencer and daughter of Gordon Ramsay Tilly Ramsay

EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis

Catch the very first Strictly Come Dancing of 2021 from 7.45pm – 9.30pm, Saturday, September 18.

