Strictly excitement is reaching fever pitch as the contestants for the 2021 series are confirmed.

So just what do we know about BBC Breakfast anchor Dan Walker and his life away from the cameras?

Who will be cheering him on, how did he first find fame and is he married with kids?

Read on for all you need to know about the Strictly contender.

Dan Walker is swapping the BBC Breakfast sofa for Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly contestants 2021: So how did Dan Walker first find fame?

We all know Dan as the familiar face on breakfast TV, where he hosts BBC Breakfast alongside Louise Minchin.

Dan joined the show in 2016, taking over from Bill Turnbull, and now presents alongside Louise Monday to Wednesday.

Before BBC Breakfast, Dan was a sports reporter, working in TV and radio and famously presenting Football Focus from 2009 – a role he recently announced he was stepping down from.

Dan has been presenting the BBC’s coverage of the Olympic Games of late.

He’s pretty fit too, climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in 2019 for Comic Relief.

Dan with Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

‘Shock’ at pal’s death

However, his career was touched by tragedy when former footballer Gary Speed took his own life in 2011.

On November 26, Gary appeared as a guest on Football Focus with Dan.

The men hit it off and spent around four hours together on the day.

The following day, news of Gary’s death broke, and Dan said he was “staggered by the depth of feeling and shock”.

He said: “I always found him to be kind, funny, intelligent and insightful. I found him to be a top bloke and really enjoyed his company.”

Walker had known Speed for quite a long time and had played football with him in a charity match two months before his death.

So is Dan Walker married and does he have kids?

Dan is married – and he’s signed up to Strictly because of his kids.

He married wife Sarah in 2001 and the pair have three kids – Joe, Susanna and Jessica.

The family live in Sheffield with their six goats.

Strictly contestants 2021: So what has Dan Walker said about the show?

Posting his official announcement to Instagram, Dan declared: “What have I done?!”

He added: “I’m going to need your help with this.”

He then revealed the reason for signing up.

“My kids have only ever asked me to go on two shows… Saturday Mash Up and Strictly.

“I did Saturday Mash Up this summer so… it’s time to embrace the sequins,” Dan said.

So what is Strictly star Dan Walker’s net worth?

Dan is reported to earn around £280,000 a year, making him one of the highest paid stars on the Beeb.

As a result, it’s estimated that his fortune sits somewhere between £800,000 and £4 million.

