Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker scared the life out of fans when he revealed he had injured his head.

So much so, they worried whether he was going to fit for tomorrow night’s big launch of the dancing competition.

What happened to Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker?

Dan took to Instagram to share a snap of him with a huge, painful-looking bump on his forehead.

He then explained what happened.

“I’ve done something completely stupid,” the 44-year-old BBC Breakfast host admitted.

“I left my wallet in the taxi as I checked into a hotel. I ran back out to chase the driver and ran straight into a giant glass door which I thought was open.

“Full deck on the floor, gasps in the restaurant… lump on the head. Thankfully… I still remember the routine.

“I got the wallet back as the driver had stopped for a fag around the corner.”

How did Dan’s fans react?

Dan’s fans immediately got in touch to wish him well and wondered if he was going to be alright for the show’s launch.

One wrote: “Ouch! Glad you got the wallet back though!”

Another said: “Oh my gosh! Sounds like a Mr Bean sketch. Hope you’re OK and that someone gets some ice on that lump!”

A third commented: “Hope you’re still okay to dance?”

Finally, a fourth quipped: “Oops! Hope you’re OK Dan. Looking forward to you’re ‘eye of the tiger’ routine in movie week!!!”

Who is Dan’s partner?

The guessing game as to who Dan’s pro-dancing partner on the show has already started.

Speculation began after Dan posted a snap of his feet next to his partner’s.

After he shared the fun photo on Instagram, fans got their thinking caps on.

One speculated: “Dan has to be with the tallest female professional surely, Nadiya?”

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One tomorrow (Saturday September 18) at 7.45pm.