BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker has paid a touching tribute to co-host Louise Minchin as she leaves the show.

Louise, 53, left the show after 20 years on the sofa, and Dan was quick to praise her.

But it wasn’t just Dan – viewers were in tears as she said goodbye to the programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker)

Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast

Dan took to Instagram on the night before Louise’s final day, which was Wednesday (September 15).

He captioned a selection of images of the pair by saying: “After 5-and-a-half years sharing a sofa with this wonderful woman (who has done it for 20 years)… tomorrow is @louiseminchin’s last day on #BBCBreakfast [cry-emoji].

“I hope you can join us to say ‘goodbye’.”

Louise hosted her final BBC Breakfast show today (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Who will be Louise Minchin’s replacement on BBC Breakfast? Bookies reveal favourites

The emotion continued throughout the programme when Louise received a number of tributes from previous guests and colleagues.

Dan paid another tribute as he said goodbye on air.

He called her “a fierce campaigner, a brilliant journalist and a really good friend”.

“A truly great, professional sofa partner who always had a smile on her face…most of the time!” End of an era 😭 💔#BBCBreakfast legend Bill Turnbull says goodbye to Louise Minchin, after 20 years on the sofa #goodbyelouise pic.twitter.com/fiDJ2OMfU0 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 15, 2021

Who paid tribute to Louise on BBC Breakfast?

During the programme a host of family, stars and former colleagues paid tribute to Louise.

Actor Stephen Graham, Judge Rinder and Bill Turnbull all contributed.

Beloved Bill said that she was a “truly great professional sofa partner” who always had a smile on her face… most of the time.

He also movingly said that she would always be his friend.

And, as the final moments of her tenure on BBC Breakfast came to end, she received an amazing cake to celebrate her time on the show.

Lovely tribute to Louise this morning. Good luck! Tissues required. 😢#BBCBreakfast — KathJR73 (@kather27) September 15, 2021

Crying my eyes out watching the Farewell of Louise Minchin 🤷‍♀️😢 I blame it on the Covid vaccine 😜#BBCBreakfast — ✨ Florella ✨ (@maroula79) September 15, 2021

In pieces watching the farewell to Louise Minchin on #BBCBreakfast There's so much love emanating from the TV screen right now 🥰 — Laura (@Mrs_Laura_C) September 15, 2021

BBC Breakfast today

As the tributes flowed in and Dan said goodbye to his presenting partner, viewers were in bits during the show.

One blubbed on Twitter: “In pieces watching the farewell to Louise Minchin on #BBCBreakfast.

Read more: Departing BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin headed into the I’m A Celebrity castle?

“There’s so much love emanating from the TV screen right now [heart-smile-emoji].”

Another said: “Crying my eyes out watching the farewell of Louise Minchin. I blame it on the Covid vaccine.”

A third wrote: “Lovely tribute to Louise this morning. Good luck! Tissues required [teary-face emoji].”