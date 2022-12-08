Strictly fans thrilled as Christmas special winner leaked weeks before show

Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left thrilled after the winner of the show’s Christmas special has leaked online – just two weeks before it airs.

The festive episode is one of the most watched TV shows every year on Christmas Day, but the result is now already out there for fans to see.

Nicola is paired up with Giovanni for this year’s Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Christmas special winner leaked online

The one-off Strictly episode was filmed last night and saw six new famous faces take to the dance floor to compete for the Glitterball trophy.

The line-up includes the likes of Gavin and Stacey icon Larry Lamb, CBeebies star George Webster and Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts.

However, as the show is pre-recorded, it faced the risk of the results leaking online which has frequently happened on the main show before.

And now, in true Strictly style, it seems a mole had been at the recording last night and has instantly shared the results online.

Fans react to Strictly winner after result is leaked online

Although Entertainment Daily will not reveal the results here, fans of the glitzy BBC One show seemed elated with the winner.

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one fan penning: “Really happy with that!!”

Another exclaimed: “Yesss my favourites won!!!! YASSS!!!!!”

“Awww yay. Small justice for last year. I’ll take it,” a third fan wrote.

Someone else tweeted: “Wasn’t expecting that result at all but well done to them.”

“Omg yes go on,” a fifth pumped fan said.

Alexandra has joined the Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Who is taking part in this year’s Strictly festive special?

Fans of the now can expect a major line-up of their fave celebs for this year’s series.

CBeebies presenter George Webster was named as the sixth and final celeb to join the Christmas cast.

George said: “I love Strictly and have watched it every year. I’ve always dreamed of being on the show one year and I’m so excited to be on this year’s Christmas Special!”

He will be partnered with Amy Dowden.

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts is partnered up with Giovanni Pernice for the festive special too.

Larry Lamb was announced to be taking part last week (Credit: BBC)

Larry Lamb of EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey fame will also be taking to the iconic dance floor.

“Christmas has come early! I can’t wait to get on the dance floor and learn a brand-new skill ready for all those festive parties,” he said. He will be paired up with Nadiya Bychkova.

Also joining Larry is Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell.

Pro dancer Kai Widdrington will be paired up with her on the festive special.

“I can’t wait to get into the training room and see what festive moves I can bring to the table!” Alexandra said.

Rickie Haywood-Williams was the second celebrity confirmed for the special.

The DJ, who will be dancing with Luba Mushtuck, said: “I have watched Strictly over the years and always said I’d be too scared to do it. But here I am ready to go for it, sequins n’ all.”

The first celebrity to be announced was Rosie Ramsey. She will be dancing with Neil Jones.

Who won the Christmas Strictly special last year?

Last year, Jay Blades, Fred Sirieix, Anne-Marie, Adrian Chiles, Moira Stewart and Mel Geidroyc danced for the festive Glitterball trophy.

As those who tuned in will know, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Voice UK star Anne-Marie reigned victorious.

She was crowned champion of the Christmas special alongside Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima.

The Strictly Christmas special is expected to air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

