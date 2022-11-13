Strictly spoiler leak: Fans ‘not surprised’ as dramatic dance-off is teased

The Strictly spoiler has leaked again, but this week fans are saying they’re ‘not surprised’.

But the spoiler also teased some drama to come tonight when the Strictly Come Dancing results show airs at 7.20pm tonight (Sunday November 13).

After an emotional show on Saturday night (November 12) during which the tears flowed for almost every contestant, the leaderboard had Fleur and Vito at the top and Tony and Katya at the bottom.

But who went home in the end?

The Strictly spoiler leaks the results

Although Entertainment Daily will not reveal the results here, the Strictly spoiler has been leaked online to fans.

And it also suggested there is some drama ahead tonight with the dance-off…

Those interested in seeing who went home, read the spoiler and were quick to comment.

“It makes sense…also not surprised,” said one.

“I’m not surprised,” agreed one more.

A third said: “The right people in the dance-off and the right one went home.”

However, some weren’t happy with the result.

“What a joke,” said one, with another adding: “The BBC is fixing the results.”

However, other viewers hit back and stated: “Love how it’s a fix once your favourite goes out.”

Another said: “Not a fix, [they] weren’t good this week and the competition is getting tighter.”

Hamza was among many who got emotional last night (Credit: BBC)

Tears on Strictly

It was a tearful night on Strictly last night with several of the celebs breaking down after their performances.

Kym Marsh welled up as she apologised to dance partner Graziano Di Prima following their American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Snow Patrol.

Their performance had a heartbreaking meaning behind it as Kym dedicated her routine to her son, Archie, who tragically died shortly after he was born in 2009.

Kym danced beautifully, but made a mistake when she offered Graz the wrong leg for one of their lifts. She then became tearful as she apologised to her partner over the small mistake.

She said: “I made some silly mistakes that I haven’t made before but I think it was just the whole emotion of the evening that got to me.”

Turning to Graziano, Kym added: “I’m so… thank you so much. It’s just been so nice to be able to dance that dance.”

As Kym teared up, Graziano hugged her as he told her he was “proud”.

Meanwhile, Will Mellor also struggled to speak.

He dedicated his dance, a waltz to Three Times A Lady by the Commodores, to his late dad, who died in 2020.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after hearing the judges’ comments, Will said: “I can’t talk at the moment, sorry.”

He scored 38 for his dance, which placed him joint second on the leaderboard alongside Hamza Yassin.

Hamza had also cried during his interview with Claudia when he was shown a video of his grandmother and his aunt wishing him luck.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

