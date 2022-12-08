Giovanni Pernice fans have made an “urgent” plea to the Strictly Come Dancing star as he took to his Instagram to share some important news.

The Italian hunk had many of his 843k followers all saying thing the same thing after he posted a snap on his socials earlier today (December 8).

The Strictly dancer took to Instagram to share some news (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice shares news on Instagram with fans

In the selfie, Giovanni posed up a storm wearing a Strictly Come Dancing-themed blue jumper.

The fabulous jumper was adorned with a huge disco ball and emblazoned with the show’s logo too. It also included the judges’ arms holding up score paddles.

Giovanni penned the caption: “I’m loving my fab-ule-lous festive sweater which I’m proud to be wearing today in support of @savechildrenuk. This year, Christmas Jumper Day is double the fun!”

The 32-year-old added: “Why? Because every time you give £2 to @savechildrenuk, the UK government will also give £2. Which will go to help transform the lives of children in the UK and around the world.

“Not wearing your festive jumper yet? No problem! Ask your family and friends if they have anything you can wear, grab some baubles, tinsel or anything festive you have to hand. And make this the most sustainable #ChristmasJumperDay yet.”

Gio only lasted until week three in this year’s Strictly series (Credit: Splash News)

Giovanni on Strictly

The pro dancer’s festive jumper seemed to go down well with many fans as they took to the comments to issue the same plea.

“Where can i get one? Needed urgently!!!!” exclaimed one fan.

Echoing their thoughts, another added: “We need to know how to get our hands on this jumper?!”

“Can we buy this jumper?” a third fan mused.

Where can i get one? Needed urgently!!!!

Someone else penned: “Looking fab Gio and great to see you supporting such an important charity, well done.”

“Love the jumper it, really suits you,” another fan commented.

A sixth smitten fan of Giovanni penned: “Looking gorgeous love the colour.”

Nicola is paired up with Giovanni for this year’s Strictly Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni to dance in Strictly Christmas special 2022

It comes as the Italian pro dancer was confirmed to be dancing in the Strictly Christmas special.

In this year’s series of the glitzy BBC one show, Giovanni only lasted until week three with his partner, Richie Anderson.

However, the pro dancer has been provided with a huge boost, as it’s confirmed that he will be taking part in this year’s Christmas special.

The 33-year-old dancer is set to be paired up with Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts for this year’s special.

“It’s truly an honour to be part of Strictly, but to be invited on to the prestigious Christmas Day episode is something very special indeed,” Nicola, 37, said.

“They’ve promised me extra glitter, sparkle, and frosting all wrapped up together with a big bow on top. What more could a girl wish for at Christmas!”

So what do you think of this story? Are you loving Giovanni’s Strictly jumper? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.