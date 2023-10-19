Bobby and Dianne finally break silence on ‘deflated’ Strictly Come Dancing appearances as he reveals real reason behind it

Strictly stars Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell have finally broken their silence on their “deflated” appearances during Saturday’s show (October 14).

The dancing duo opened up about it during last night’s edition (Wednesday, October 19) of It Takes Two.

Bobby and Dianne were deflated during Saturday’s show (Credit: BBC)

What was wrong with Strictly stars Bobby and Dianne?

During Saturday’s edition of Strictly, Bobby and Dianne did a tango together to the tune of David Bowie’s, Fashion.

Their performance saw them pick up a healthy 30 points, however, neither seemed very happy. Bobby looked very deflated, and Dianne even shed a couple of tears during the post-dance interview with Claudia Winkleman.

Dianne also referred to Bobby as her “rock” after the dance. Bobby confessed it had been an “emotional” week.

“Bobby seemed sad even before the judge’s comments… hope he’s ok,” one fan tweeted at the time.

“Are Bobby and Dianne ok? They look very emotional,” another said.

Bobby and Dianne were on It Takes Two (Credit: ITV)

Bobby and Dianne address deflated appearances on It Takes Two

Last night saw Bobby and Dianne appear on It Takes Two. During their appearance on the show, Janette Manrara addressed Bobby’s sad look.

“You looked a little bit deflated though, after you got the judge’s comments, why is that? What was going through your head?” she asked Bobby.

“Yeah, I was proper [deflated]. I think it had less to do with the judges’ comments. I was actually quite happy with the judges’ comments,” Bobby replied.

“Strictly is a journey and I think I was just very tired and glad to have done the Tango and put that all behind me,” he then said.

Dianne then added that they were “buzzing” with the judge’s comments and scoring.

Dianne and Joe have been together for years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Dianne shuts down Joe Sugg split rumours

Over the weekend, some fans of the show speculated that the reason behind Dianne’s sadness was that she and Joe Sugg had split.

Joe and Dianne danced together on Strictly back in 2018 – and began dating not soon afterward.

However, the Australian dancer was quick to shut down any rumours of a split between herself and the YouTuber.

The 34-year-old uploaded a number of snaps to her Instagram story over the weekend of herself and Joe making a roast dinner.

“These are the best roast potatoes I’ve ever eaten in my life. Joe, you are the best roaster of the potato the world’s ever seen, I love you so much more than I even did before,” she captioned one post. That puts an end to that rumour then.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 21 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

