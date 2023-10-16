Strictly fans convinced they’ve ‘worked out’ reason for Bobby and Dianne’s ‘sad’ appearances

Strictly fans are convinced that they’ve worked out the real reason for Bobby Brazier and Dianne’s apparent “sad” appearances on the show over the weekend.

Bobby and Dianne were noticeably subdued during Saturday’s (October 14) show – leading to much speculation from fans.

Was anything wrong with Bobby and Dianne? (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans concerned for Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Saturday’s show saw Bobby and Dianne perform a tango to the tune of David Bowie’s Fashion. It picked up 30 points from the judges.

However, it wasn’t Bobby and Dianne’s performance that got viewers talking, it was the duo themselves. Some fans noticed that neither looked too happy, with some claiming that Bobby looked pretty sad.

Dianne referred to Bobby as her “rock” after the dance, whilst they confessed it had been an “emotional” week.

“Bobby seemed sad even before the judge’s comments… hope he’s ok,” one fan tweeted on Saturday. “Are Bobby and Dianne ok? They look very emotional,” another said.

“Bobby looks a bit sad. Hope he’s okay,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Fans work out real reason behind Bobby and Dianne’s sadness?

Some fans took to social media to speculate over why Bobby and Dianne looked sad. Some believe that the young EastEnders star was sad due to romance rumours currently floating around the pair.

Bobby recently confessed that he was “falling in love” with Dianne. “I could speak about Dianne all day. She’s just a diamond – you know what, I’m falling in love with her. She’s just great. I feel very lucky,” he told The Mirror recently.

“Think it has something to do with him saying he was falling in love with her on the news,” one fan speculated on Instagram.

Other fans believe their sadness could be due to exhaustion. “It’s probably just exhaustion hitting it’s bene non stop for them all,” one fan said.

“Quite a few weepy this week… must take it out of you,” another said. “I think this is about the time the exhaustion sets in,” a third wrote.

Bobby and Dianne were on It Takes Two last week (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier called out

In other Bobby-related news, the 20-year-old was called out for his behaviour on It Takes Two last week.

“One of the main things I took from this interview is how Dianne is squashed at the end of the couch, while Bobby was taking up most of the space,” Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, exclusively told ED.

“They say the more space a person occupies, the more important they either perceive themselves or want to appear,” he then said.

“She [Dianne] was leaning forward, her legs were together, and her arms and shoulders were folded in,” he then continued.

“I think Dianne might potentially find Bobby slightly too overpowering. From his body language, he seems to think a lot of himself,” Darren then added.

Read more: Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin confirms new romance as fans declare ‘she is beautiful’

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 21 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.