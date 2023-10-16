Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin confirms new romance as fans declare ‘she is beautiful’

Fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been left stunned after star Nikita Kuzmin appeared to confirm a new romance on his social media yesterday. In the post, the pro dancer and choreographer confirmed that he is officially seeing model Lauren Jaine.

The 25-year-old dancer has already been romantically linked to Lauren, but their romance has not been confirmed… until now it seems. This comes as Lauren paid a visit to the Strictly studio on Saturday, supporting Nikita as he danced with competition partner Layton Williams.

And now Nikita and Lauren have finally put those rumours to rest with a series of pictures together.

Nikita has finally confirmed his relationship with model Lauren Jaine (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin confirms new romance in social media post

Posting on his Instagram account yesterday (Sunday, October 15), the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a series of picture with the caption ‘photo dump Sunday’. A number of these pictures – and one short video – showed Nikita posing with Lauren.

In one pic, Nikita has his arm around Lauren as they take a mirror selfie. A video clip, meanwhile, sees the pair food shopping together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

A source told The Sun earlier this month: “Nikita and Lauren have been dating for months and seem to have an amazing connection…

“The pair have tried to keep their romance under the radar but they have been attending events together and are really enjoying each other’s company.”

Nikita is dancing with Layton Williams on this year’s show (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Fans gush as Nikita shares new romance online

Meanwhile, Strictly fans were overjoyed to see Nikita looking all loved-up with his new girl. In the comments below the post, fans congratulated Nikita and Lauren on their relationship.

“Your girlfriend is stunning! I hope you are very happy together!” said one fan.

“She is beautiful,” commented another.

“She is the luckiest girl in the world,” a third fan wrote.

“Aww Nikita, so lovely to see you happy with your beautiful girlfriend. So glad for you,” another said.

