Strictly fans notice ‘something’s not right’ with Bobby Brazier as pro emotionally calls him ‘my rock’

Strictly fans noticed “something wasn’t right” after watching Bobby Brazier on the show last night after he tangoed to David Bowie’s Fashion.

The EastEnders star, 20, hit the dance floor with partner, Dianne Buswell, 34, but they received a mixed reaction from the judges.

Bobby expressed how he felt

While Motsi Mabuse said the couple had “lost the entertainment factor”, Bobby expressed how he was feeling after the performance when host Claudia Winkleman asked.

Bobby Brazier said it’s been an emotional week (Credit: This Morning)

Bobby said: “It’s been emotional. So, so emotional. All week. But closing the show is a great privilege.”

Pro partner Dianne added it was “really difficult” for Bobby as she pushed him musically, she added that the “song was not easy to hear.” She said:

But he’s just been a massive rock this week so thank you.

Fans react to Bobby looking downcast

Taking to Twitter some fans expressed how something looked odd about Bobby as one fan wrote; “Bobby seemed sad even before the judge’s comments… hope he’s ok #strictly.” A second person said: “Are Bobby and Dianne ok? They look very emotional #strictly.”

A third viewer chipped in and said: “Bobby looks a bit sad. Hope he’s okay #Strictly.”

Bobby Brazier looked visibly upset on last night’s show (Credit: This Morning)

But others felt the actor had an unfair disadvantage in the competition because of his height. A fourth viewer said: “That was good. I love Bobby but he’s so tall…I can’t help feeling he needed a taller dancer. Think it affects his frame at times.” Another agreed and said: “Bobby is WAY too tall for his partner … #strictly.”

This all comes after Bobby Brazier was called out amid concerns about his partnership with Dianne, but there’s more criticism Bobby faced from the judges.

Shirley Ballas told the actor had a “lovely flex in the knees”

While Shirley Ballas complimented Bobby for his flexibility, Anton Du Beke felt his frame needed “more stillness and sharpness”.

His dad Jeff Brazier was seen supporting the former model from the audience. Jeff’s sons Bobby and Freddie share a strong bond after tragically losing their mum, Jade Goody, when they were still children. The late Big Brother star died of cancer in 2009.

