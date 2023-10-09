Bobby Brazier to pay emotional tribute to late mum Jade Goody on Strictly: ‘So perfect’

Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier is wowing the show’s judges and fans and has now revealed he wants to pay tribute to his late mum Jade Goody.

The EastEnders actor is dancing up a storm with professional Dianne Buswell, scoring a top-four performance at the weekend with 32 points.

Despite having a blast on the BBC show, he was glad to step out of the dance studio and onto the red carpet at the 2023 Pride of Britain Awards on Sunday night (October 8).

Bobby Brazier’s tribute to late mum Jade Goody

Speaking to The Mirror about paying tribute to his late mother Jade on Strictly, he said: “Our couples’ choice, there is a song that is so perfect, I would love to do it. If it happens, it happens, but I would love to do that.”

Bobby often shouts about his love for his family and how much he owes to his father, Jeff Brazier. When collecting the Rising Star Award at the 2023 National Television Awards, he said his win had “very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad”.

Bobby Brazier’s late mum Jade Goody rose to fame after appearing on Big Brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Bobby’s dad Jeff Brazier

While at the Pride of Britain Awards, Bobby joked that his dad was “so proud” of all of his achievements that he “upper his rent”.

Laughing, he continued: “I’m 20, maybe it’s time for him to start charging me more.”

Seeing as his dad is helping him son stay in shape, he might have to start paying more. Bobby added: “He’s been cooking us big lunches which is really kind of him, I do really appreciate those.”

