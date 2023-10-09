Bobby Brazier admits he’s ‘falling in love’ with Strictly co-star: ‘She’s just great’

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier is impressing fans on the Strictly dance floor, but the Glitterball Trophy isn’t the only thing that has caught his eye.

The young star performed a red-hot samba at the weekend on Strictly Come Dancing with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Dianne and Bobby‘s partner work has been noted by the judges and viewers, with their chemistry helping them to secure 32 points on Saturday (October 7).

These moves landed them in the top four on the scoreboard, but is Bobby hoping to score more?

Bobby Brazier has opened up about dancing with Dianne on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier on ‘falling in love’

Actor Bobby, who recently won the Rising Star Award at the National Television Awards, revealed to the Mirror: “I could speak about Dianne all day. She’s just a diamond – you know what, I’m falling in love with her. She’s just great. I feel very lucky,” he admitted.

Dianne‘s teaching style seems to be doing the trick, helping the actor get over his nerves.

Speaking at last night’s Pride of Britain Awards (October 8), Bobby said: “I always feel like on Saturday it’s going to be just fine, no matter the state of it on Wednesday or Thursday. I’m excited to learn a different dance this week, I think that’s the best part of the show.”

Bobby and Dianne scored high this last weekend with their samba (Credit: YouTube)

The new dancer also defended the judges when they receive boos from the audience or negative responses from audience members or viewers.

Bobby added: “I’m always like, why are they booing? They know way more about what they’re doing than I do. I’m so impressed by them every time they speak because they watch the dance once and they can just visualise the whole thing in front of them and then talk about every individual part of it and what to do better and what was good.”

Dianne ‘beyond proud’ of EastEnders star

On social media, Dianne and Bobby often share behind-the-scenes clips of their dances and rehearsals.

Dianne recently gushed over Bobby and posted a video of his practising. She said: “Just a very proud post right now! This guy didn’t even know what a samba was four days ago and now he is checking his lines and angles in the mirror on his own! I’m beyond proud of how much effort you have put in this week to a very difficult dance style! and the first Latin dance for us too!!!”

Fans have praised their dances and shared support.

Despite Bobby’s “falling in love” comment, Dianne’s partner Joe Sugg, who she was paired with on Strictly in 2018, doesn’t need to worry. She still posts clips of the loved-up couple online and they seem happier than ever.

