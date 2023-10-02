Bobby Brazier with the Strictly logo
Huge blow for Bobby Brazier as new ‘outright favourite’ to win Strictly 2023 emerges

We thought he was a shoo-in!

By Joey Crutchley

Strictly star Bobby Brazier has been issued a huge blow as a new “outright favourite” to win the show has been revealed.

The EastEnders actor is one of many celebs taking part in this year’s series to the glitzy BBC One programme. And from the start, bookies tipped Bobby to take home the iconic Glitterball trophy.

But that has all changed now as someone else has swooped in and become the firm favourite to be crowned champ.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne on Strictly
Bobby and Dianne have made it through to next week (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier dealt blow on Strictly 2023

On Saturday night (September 30) the latest Strictly line-up took to the dance floor to show off their best moves. Bobby and pro dancer partner Dianne Buswell put on a performance that went down well with the judges.

However, it seems soap star Nigel Harman has cemented himself as the new favourite to win the show. Along with partner Katya Jones, Nigel left the nation moved thanks to their beautiful performance at the weekend.

So much so that bookies now reckon he’ll be taking home the Glitterball trophy. William Hill has claimed his odds for victory have narrowed from 3/1 to 7/4. Meanwhile Bobby has drifted from 9/4 to 3/1.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones on Strictly
Strictly star Nigel has been tipped to take home the trophy (Credit: BBC)

Nigel is now frontrunner to win Strictly 2023

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “The second week of Strictly has given us a new outright favourite to win the series, with Nigel Harman now leading the betting at the expense of previous favourite Bobby Brazier.

“The former EastEnders actor was 3/1 before this weekend but is now the 9/4 frontrunner after another strong display, with Brazier now the second favourite for glory at 3/1. Angela Scanlon continues to chip away at the top two at 5/1, with Ellie Leach (7/1), Amanda Abbington (8/1) and Layton Williams (8/1) also amongst our favourites in the book.”

Who was in the dance-off on this week’s Strictly Come Dancing?

The judges’ scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers’ votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance-off.

This weekend, Les Dennis and his partner Nancy Xu faced Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez in the dance-off. Les then became the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Nikita and Gorka, saying he thought they were “the most improve”. Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Nikita and Gorka, once again saying they were “extremely better in the dance off”. Anton Du Beke chose to save Nikita and Gorka. And it was a clean sweep as Head Judge Shirley also agreed.

