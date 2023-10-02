Strictly Come Dancing 2023 fans reckon they have figured out Nancy Xu’s future on the glitzy BBC show following her shock exit.

The dancer was partnered with showbiz legend Les Dennis for this year’s series. However, the pair were ultimately booted from the show after being in the dance-off with Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez.

And now, fans have claimed they know what Nancy will be doing next, seeing as her time on the show has come to an end.

Nancy and Les were booted from the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 stars Les and Nancy booted from show

On Saturday night (September 30) Les and Nancy took to the Strictly dance floor. While the judges piled the compliments high for his entertaining performance, when it came to his dancing, that was a completely different story.

And it seems viewers at home felt the same way. Along with Nikita and Gorka, Les and Nancy found themselves in the dance-off – and were eventually booted from the show when three of the judges decided to save Nikita and Gorka.

Fans not happy with Strictly 2023 result

It’s fair to say fans were not happy to see Les and Nancy leave Strictly. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, some have worked out her future on the show – claiming she will be appearing in the Strictly Christmas special.

One viewer said: “Well that’s Nancy free for the Christmas special.” Someone else agreed and penned: “What went wrong with Strictly – worst dancer out week one. Thought Les Dennis would get the votes to keep him in longer than he should be. Does at least mean though we get Nancy for Christmas.”

Fans were not happy to see Nancy and Les go (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say about Les and Nancy?

Other fans were gutted to say goodbye to Nancy after her short stint on the show. Someone else proclaimed: “JUSTICE FOR NANCY ALWAYS.”

A second fan chimed in and fumed: “An absolute waste of Nancy this season. I feel sorry for her as she’s fabulous.” Another viewer wrote: “As @Rylan used to say on ITT: JUSTICE FOR NANCY.” Another said: “Poor Nancy!!! She’s always done dirty!” Another added: “They did Nancy dirty this year.”

Les Dennis gushes over Strictly pro Nancy

After his exit from Strictly, Les said: “I’ve had the best time.” He then paid tribute to his professional partner and gushed: “This lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces. I did as well as I could for you, I hope!” Les then pointed up towards his fellow 2023 Strictly cast and added: “That lot up there, I’m going to miss you so much.”

He went on: “I really appreciate and understand the judge’s point of view, thank you so much for giving me a 10 for entertainment. I hope I’ve entertained, that’s what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you’re just all amazing.”

