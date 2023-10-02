These Amanda Holden tweets as Les Dennis is voted out of Strictly are just comedy gold

Les Dennis became the first Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star to leave the competition this weekend.

Many viewers admitted they weren’t surprised by the result while others are all making the same joke on X – formerly known as Twitter.

Following a dance-off during last night’s results show, the judges decided to send home Les over Nikita Kanda. That meant that Les and pro partner Nancy Xu were the first couple out.

Les and Nancy have left Strictly 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis leaves Strictly

Speaking about leaving, Les said on the show: “I’ve had the best time. This lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces.

“I did as well as I could for you I hope. Thank you so much.”

How many times did Amanda Holden call up for the other contestants?!

Nancy told him: “You did, absolutely.”

Many viewers were gutted to see Les go but believed it was the right decision. Others couldn’t help but poke fun by referencing Les’ famous ex – Amanda Holden.

Fans dragged Amanda Holden into Les’ exit! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One person said on X: “How many times did Amanda Holden call up for the other contestants?! #Strictly.”

Another joked: “Absolute travesty – hope you’re pleased with yourself @AmandaHolden.”

Someone else added: “Is Amanda Holden behind this?”

Meanwhile, another person tweeted: “Bet @AmandaHolden‘s got a big phone bill this weekend…”

“Amanda Holden must be in stitches,” another pondered.

In addition, someone else quipped: “@AmandaHolden Money well spent.”

Another person shared a GIF of Amanda cringing on Britain’s Got Talent following Les’ exit.

So cheeky!

Meanwhile, others were busy sharing their thoughts on Les’ exit and many felt for pro Nancy. One person admitted: “I feel really sorry for Nancy. She’s my favourite pro and pairing her with Les was really stupid.”

Another wrote: “Aw Les. He was actually so entertaining and funny to watch I thought the public would keep him in for a bit. He actually had such a sweet partnership with Nancy.”

Finally, someone added: “Hats off to Nancy. Only so much you can do. But Les is a love, always was.”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 7) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

