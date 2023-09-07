Jade Goody’s mum ‘launches attack’ on Jeff Brazier as she warns she’s ‘going to let rip’

The mum of Jade Goody has reportedly hit out at Jeff Brazier following the NTAs this week.

Jeff was on a high earlier this week (Tuesday September 7) when his son, Bobby Brazier, scooped an award for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders.

However, his smile may soon be wiped off his face after his late ex’s mother allegedly took a sly jab at the proud dad and warned more is to come.

Jeff and his former partner, the late Jade Goody, dated for two years, and had two children children together, Bobby in 2003 and their second son Freddie in 2004.

Bobby Brazier picked up the Rising Star Award at this year’s NTAs (Credit: YouTube)

Jeff Brazier in the firing line

Jades’s mother, Jackiey Budden, and grandmother to the two boys has reportedly hit out at Jeff, and her appearance at this year’s National Television Awards showed that she is almost ready to pop with anger.

Jeff and his son attended the prestigious award ceremony held at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night to celebrate the stars of the small screen.

In his acceptance speech for winning the Rising Star Award, Bobby praised his father and said: “This actually has very, very, very little to do with me and everything to do with my dad.”

He added: “Over the course of the last 20 years, I’ve consistently heard him say ‘because I can’. It was a mantra, or a motto of his. And him just saying that – because I can! Why not?”

Little did the duo know that Jackiey had purchased a ticket and was watching from the audience.

Jeff was moved to tears at the NTA when son Bobby thanked him in his speech (Credit: YouTube/ITV)

Although she was proud of her grandson, The Sun reported that former Celebrity Big Brother star Jackiey allegedly said to fans at the event that one day she would “rip” into Jeff.

The publication reported: “He’s incredible [Bobby]. They didn’t know I was there. I didn’t allow them to know I was there. I didn’t want to see their dad. He’s a [bleep]. But I’m going to wait until they’re older before I let rip.”

ED! has reached out to Jeff’s representatives for comment.

Bobby pays tribute to his mother

Fortunately for the young star, he was unaware of the commotion and threat and was seen celebrating with his co-stars and having a great time at the event.

Bobby will soon appear on Strictly Come Dancing and, while at the NTAs, he told Metro.co.uk that his late mother would be “proud” of him.

He said: “She’d be proud too. And not necessarily just for Strictly. I think for everything, you know.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby to leave This Morning after show’s future ‘thrown into doubt’?

You can share your congratulations for Bobby on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.