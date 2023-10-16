Dianne Buswell shuts down Joe Sugg split rumours following ‘sad’ Strictly appearance

Pro dancer Dianne Buswell has shut down rumours of a split with partner Joe Sugg after initially sparking concern during Saturday’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing. Growing visibly emotional and upset, Dianne had some viewers wondering whether she and Joe might have parted ways.

“Bobby [Brazier] and Dianne was a strange one tonight, usually love watching them dance, but the energy was just off. They both looked so sad and Dianne kept calling Bobby her rock… I hope whatever they’re going through, it gets better soon,” one fan wrote on Twitter as the episode aired.

However, a loving post she shared to her Instagram story yesterday suggests that her relationship to internet celebrity Joe Sugg is doing just fine, with Dianne declaring that “I love you so much more than I even did before”.

Dianne had fans worried this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Dianne Buswell sparks fan worries amidst ‘sad’ Strictly appearance

At the weekend, Dianne struggled to contain her emotions while talking to Claudia Winkleman after her routine with Bobby Brazier on Saturday (October 14). During the post-performance interview, Dianne said: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Her voice then broke, and she leaned into Bobby’s chest for a hug. This palpable sadness led some fans to speculate as to whether all is well with Dianne behind the scenes.

One fan feared on X: “I heard that Dianne might of broken up with her partner Joe, so it could of been that.”

However, another added: “Joe posted how incredible her dance was so don’t think they’ve broken up – don’t know where people say they have.”

Joe and Dianne met and fell in love performing together on Strictly (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Dianne Buswell shuts down rumours of Joe Sugg split in new Instagram story

Dianne proved that all is well in her relationship with Joe, posting an Instagram story yesterday (Sunday, October 15). This was preceded by a short video of Joe making a delicious-looking Sunday roast.

Posting a picture of Joe’s roast, Dianne wrote: “These are the best roast potatoes I’ve ever eaten in my life. Joe, you are the best roaster of the potato the world’s ever seen, I love you so much more than I even did before.”

If Dianne’s potatoes are to be believed, then her relationship with Joe remains rock solid – which should go some way to reassuring worried fans.

Read more: Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin confirms new romance as fans declare ‘she is beautiful’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!