Strictly fans over the moon with Bobby and Dianne news following concern last weekend

Strictly Come Dancing fans may have expressed concern for Bobby Brazier and his dance partner Dianne Buswell on last weekend’s show, but right now they’re over the moon.

Yesterday (October 17) Strictly revealed the songs each couple would be dancing to this weekend, with big tracks from artists like Madonna, Jamiroquai, Kool & the Gang and Faithless being included.

Meanwhile, Dianne and Bobby will be performing a Viennese waltz to “Golden Hour” by TikTok sensation JVKE.

Strictly songs and dances for week 5

It seems like a popular choice if the reaction of fans online is anything to go by. One said: “I love ‘Golden Hour’!! So excited.”

Bobby and Dianne Viennese Waltz, I’m going to faint.

Another joked: “Bobby and Dianne Viennese Waltz, I’m going to faint.”

One more replied: “Omg golden hour for Bobby and Dianne!!” Another added: “Golden Hour!! Wow what a song choice!”

And it didn’t seem to be the only popular selection, with many viewers happy about the tracks as a whole. One said: “Popping out the bangers this week, let’s gooooo!!”.

Another simply commented: “Awesome music choices.”

One Bobby fan said: “It’s all about Bobby for me this year, his smile is so beautiful.”

Dianne and Bobby appeared subdued last weekend

After Strictly last weekend, some fans expressed concern about Bobby and Dianne, who appeared more subdued than usual during the show.

Social media users speculated that it may have been down to Bobby admitting he was ‘falling in love’ with Dianne, while others suggested the intensity and exhaustion of being on Strictly may have started to take its toll.

Their performance on the show received a mixed reaction from the judges, too, with Motsi Mabuse saying that the couple had “lost their entertainment factor” and Anton Du Beke opining that Bobby’s frame needed “more stillness and shape”.

However, Shirley Ballas praised the 20-year-old’s flexibility.

For his part, Bobby described the past week as “emotional”, while Dianne mentioned that it was “really difficult” for Bobby.

And Bobby’s presenter dad Jeff Brazier was there in the audience to support him too.

Bobby, whose mother was the late Big Brother contestant Jade Goody, has risen to prominence as a model in recent years, making his debut at Milan Fashion Week in 2020. In 2022, he joined the cast of EastEnders as Freddie Slater, and received a National Television Award for his efforts.

