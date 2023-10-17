Jeff Brazier breaks silence on son Bobby and Dianne Buswell after Strictly fans’ concern over their ‘sad’ appearances

As speculation remains strife over Strictly Come Dancing star Bobby Brazier and dance partner Dianne Buswell, his dad Jeff Brazier has broken his silence. This comes in the wake of the pair’s performance on Saturday.

Following their dance together on Saturday night (October 14), the pair spoke to host Claudia Winkleman. Dianne grew visibly emotional during the interview, nestling into Bobby, who had his arm around her.

Dianne‘s ‘sad’ countenance led some fans to wonder whether something might be amiss between the pair. Fans also thought Bobby looked sad on Saturday night. But, as fans continue speculate, Bobby’s dad, Jeff, has released a message of support.

Jeff Brazier has spoken out on Bobby and Dianne (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Jeff Brazier issues message of support to Bobby and Dianne

As fans continue to wonder whether everything is alright with Bobby and Dianne, dad Jeff has released a message of support, posting a picture of the pair on his Instagram account yesterday (October 16).

“So proud of Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell,” Jeff wrote, in the accompanying caption.

“Thank you to those who voted Bob gets another week to discover himself as a performer, the perfect experience to continue his development and the privilege of learning from one of the very best,” he continued.

He signed off: “We’re grateful for you Dianne and for those that are behind them on this incredible journey.”

Fans thought Bobby and Dianne have seemed a bit ‘off’ recently (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Fans speculate something’s ‘not right’ between Bobby and Dianne

However, fans have continued to worry for the pair following Saturday’s show.

“Still thinking about Bobby & Dianne last night was a weird one! Dianne was holding back tears and Bobby didn’t seem himself either,” one fan wrote on Sunday.

Another added: “Bobby looks a bit sad. Hope he’s okay.”

“I love their partnership and I think they looked a bit less joyful last night,” another said.

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 21) frfom 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

