Strictly star Vito Coppola accused of ‘overpowering’ Ellie Leach by pro: ‘He was dragging her around the floor’

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Vito Coppola has been accused of “overpowering” Ellie Leach by a former dancer.

The former pro dancer, who appeared on the glitzy BBC One show until 2013, has always been vocal about his time and thoughts on the programme. And with the latest live show kicking off on Saturday night (October 14) – James wasted no time in airing what he thought of the show.

But it seems one couple has left James rather unimpressed. So much so, that he has warned the pro dancer Vito to “back off a little bit”.

The pair set the dance floor on fire (Credit: BBC)

Strictly 2023 dancer ‘dragged’ celeb across the floor

Corrie star Ellie and partner Vito set the dance floor on fire at the weekend. The pair performed a samba to the Barry Manilow classic, Copacabana.

But their performance didn’t go down too well with James. Speaking on the HELLO! podcast Strictly the Truth, he said: “They did the samba, so we have to remember samba is technically the most difficult dance anyone has to ever do on Strictly Come Dancing. It’s a tough dance to do.”

James went on: “I felt he was overpowering her, it’s like you know he’s good, he’s the pro dancer, he’s supposed to be much better than her. But getting people on the show with dance training is like maybe the pros feel like they have to show that they are better than their celeb.”

James is no stranger to airing his thoughts (Credit: Loose Women)

Vito needs to back off, says ex Strictly pro

The pro dancer added: “I don’t know what it is for me, I could see on a few occasions that really stood out, that he was pulling her a little bit off balance.”

Explaining, James said: “When I say ‘pulling her off balance’ if he was dancing with one of professional girls, she would have been able to cope with his power. However Ellie wasn’t. He was just dragging her around the floor a bit.”

James then advised Vito to “back off a little bit” as he continues his Strictly journey with Ellie. He quipped: “With time comes experience. He’s one of the newer pros on the show. Back off a little bit at times to make it more about your celeb, I feel this week he kind of outdanced her a little bit.”

Who left Strictly 2023?

Despite James not being keen on Ellie and Vito’s dance, the pair still managed to make it through to next week’s show. However, one pro and celeb did have to leave the competition.

Jody Cundy became the third celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing following a dance-off. Jody and partner Jowita Przystał faced off against comedian Eddie Kadi in the dreaded dance-off.

However, Jody and Jowita were ultimately unable to secure their position, and the pair were voted off by unanimous decision.

Read more: Dianne Buswell shuts down Joe Sugg split rumours following ‘sad’ Strictly appearance

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 21) from 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.