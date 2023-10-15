Strictly dance-off proves ‘no one is safe’ concerned fans declare as ‘right celeb’ eventually goes

Athlete Jody Cundy has become the third celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing following a dance off tonight. Jody and partner Jowita Przystał faced off against comedian Eddie Kadi in the dreaded dance off.

However, Jody and Jowita were ultimately unable to secure their position, and the pair were voted off tonight (Sunday, October 15), by unanimous decision.

Jody was eliminated from the competition tonight (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Jody Cundy third celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

As the dance off began, both couples performed their routines again. Jody and Jowita performed their Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini. Then Eddie and his dance partner performed their American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones, in a bid to remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts. All of the judges decided, unanimously, to save Eddie and and Karen.

Eddie managed to avoid elimination from the show (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Jody Cundy addresses Strictly exit

When asked by host Tess Daily about his time on the show, Jody said: “You know what, when I signed up for this I thought what an earth am I signing up for? and we did that first live show and I absolutely loved every second of it.”

He went on to sing the praises of partner Jowita. “And just being able to dance and do something I’ve never done before and get completely out of my comfort zone and with this amazing person. This person’s got so much energy, every morning like 9 O’clock we’ve got, start of training and she’s like BAMMM, like this, she comes into the room like an absolute cannonball and she just doesn’t stop the whole day.”

“And she doesn’t lose any faith, doesn’t lose anything, motivates me on to do more and more. So I’ve had an absolute blast.”

Jody and Jowita’s reprise wasn’t enough to save them (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Jowita Pryzystal describes pride in partner Jody

Jowita also sang the praises of her partner, saying: “I cannot even describe how proud I am of you Jody, cause from Day 1 till now, it’s enormous improvement. And I hope from now on, when you go out, when you hear the music, you’re not going to hide anywhere.”

“You’re going to go on that dancefloor and you’re going to give it all. And I hope, one day when you look back at all of this, you will say to yourself I’m proud of myself, because that will be my biggest achievement.”

Fans seemed more shocked about Eddie being in the dance-off that Jody leaving, with one commenting: “The first time this series that I’ve predicted the bottom 2 correctly. Sadly this was the correct decision. Jody has had limited training and his Salsa tonight was poor. As for Eddie One week after a 10 and ending up in the dance off shows nobody is safe.”

