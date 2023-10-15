Devastating truth behind Karen Hauer’s downcast appearance on Strictly last night

Strictly pro Karen Hauer looked downcast on yesterday’s (October 14) live show after news of her marriage split went viral an hour later.

Karen, 41, grooved to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones with her celebrity partner Eddie Kadi, just over an hour after reports claimed she had separated from her husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

Viewers noticed Karen’s ‘disinterest’ in her Strictly dance

The star appeared to be distracted as the judges critiqued her and Eddie’s dance. But viewers barely noticed her smile throughout the performance.

One fan wrote: “Something gone wrong with Eddie and Karen. Her body language.” A second sympathised with the Strictly Come Dancing pro: “Heart goes out to Karen, she held herself and danced together after reading her sad news.”

Fans noticed Karen’s disinterest while performing with Eddie (Credit: BBC)

Fans react

“Is it just me or does Karen seem fuming?” said a third person.

“Karen did not look impressed tonight. “What has happened?” a fourth commented.

This comes after Shirley Ballas gave the pair a 10last week and told Karen that her “feet were on the wrong turn in the body” and added that their hold was a “dance disaster”.

Their split was amicable

According to reports in The Mirror, Karen and Jordan have had a “tough time in the past few months” and that’s why they decided to split.”

However, the source added that there’s “no ill-will whatsoever” and the split is amicable.

But that’s not all, back in August the Strictly star told Hello! magazine that she and Jordan were having counselling to help them with their relationship.

She said: “Counselling. You know what I think communication is massive but learning how to communicate, you know, so we get outside help.

She continued: “So whenever we’re having tricky moments or anything like that, it’s just seeing the vulnerable side of each other and understanding it and knowing that both of us are working on things because nobody is perfect.”

There is no such thing as a happy marriage or a happy relationship with the perfect couple.

Karen said that dealing with things the right way and “not running away from things” is what makes a couple tick even better together.

