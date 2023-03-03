After sharing news about her future on Strictly Come Dancing, Karen Hauer has made a heartwarming confession about her former celebrity dance partner Dave Myers.

Hairy Bikers star Dave’s had a tough time of late following his cancer diagnosis – but news that Karen is after another spin around the ballroom may well lift his spirits.

In an exclusive chat with Entertainment Daily, the show’s longest-serving pro made her heartwarming confession about Dave.

Strictly star Karen Hauer has revealed she’d love to dance with Dave Myers again (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: Karen wants to dance with Dave again

In our exclusive interview, ED! asked Karen to pick one stand-out moment from her 11 years on the show that would stay with her till her dying day.

She told us: “There’s so many! There was the time my wig fell off when I was dancing with Chris Ramsey.

Dave’s an absolute gent.

“Or my street dances with Charles Venn and Jamie Laing. The finals I’ve made,” she said, reminiscing.

Karen then made her heartwarming confession about Dave.

She said: “And dancing with true friends like Dave Myers.

“I recently got asked if I could dance one more time with one of my former partners, who would it be – and that would be Dave.

“He’s an absolute gent,” she added.

The pair finished in 10th place on the 2013 series – Karen’s second year on the show.

Dave and Karen finished in 10th place back in 2013 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

‘Just one more dance please, Channing!’

Karen also lifted the lid on the celebrity who would be her dream Strictly partner.

She laughed: “You know, this is the question that I probably get asked the most and, after all these years, I still don’t have a proper answer to it!

“The most recent answer that I gave was Channing Tatum. I heard Magic Mike is on his Last Dance, but wouldn’t it be great to get him for just one more!”

A girl can dream, Karen!

