Katya Jones sends support to Strictly co-stars Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell after ’emotional’ week

Strictly star Katya Jones has sent her support to her fellow co-stars Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell after an “emotional” week.

Fans noticed that Bobby and Dianne looked upset during Saturday’s show – and Katya was quick to send her support.

Dianne and Bobby seemed down on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans notice Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell look ‘sad’

On Saturday, fans of the show were quick to notice that Bobby and Dianne looked pretty upset after their performance.

Their tango to Fashion by David Bowie picked up 30 points. However, neither seemed to happy, even before they got their scores from the judges.

Speaking after their dance, they confessed that it had been an “emotional” week – however, they didn’t elaborate on why.

“Bobby seemed sad even before the judge’s comments… hope he’s ok,” one fan tweeted on Saturday. “Are Bobby and Dianne ok? They look very emotional,” another said.

“Bobby looks a bit sad. Hope he’s okay,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell)

Strictly star Bobby Brazier and Dianne thank fans

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, October 15), Dianne and Bobby thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for voting for us so we can stay around for another week longer,” Bobby said.

“We are very very grateful for all votes,” Dianne continued. “We’re going to continue to work hard like you do every week.”

Dianne then went on to praise Bobby for learning a tango in four days – and confessed that she hadn’t gone easy on him.

The Russian dancer sent her support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Katya Jones sends her support

Katya was amongst the Strictly fans who flooded the comment section with support for the duo.

“Dream team!!! You both are enough! Can’t wait to share the floor with you again next week,” she commented.

Other fans were equally as supportive. “Bobby, why were you so down after the dance? You did amazing!!” one fan commented.

“Here’s to week 5 beyond proud of you both,” another said. “I really do hope Bobby is okay he hasn’t looked himself this weekend!” a third wrote.

You guys are so amazing, I’m voting for you every week! I know you guys are going to BRING IT next week and hopefully get some 9s,” another fan said.

Read more: Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin confirms new romance as fans declare ‘she is beautiful’

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 21 at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Let us know what you think of this story on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.