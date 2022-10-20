Strictly judge Anton Du Beke issues warning to stars ahead of coming weeks

Strictly judge Anton Du Beke has issued a warning to the contestants ahead of the coming weeks.

Anton appeared on Wednesday’s spin-off show, It Takes Two, to speak about the BBC competition with host Janette Manrara.

During his chat Anton issued a warning to the Strictly Come Dancing stars, especially those at the top of the leaderboard each week.

Anton Du Beke warned the Strictly stars that anyone could end up in the dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Anton Du Beke on Strictly: It Takes Two

Janette and Anton spoke about the stars who found themselves in the dance-off despite high scores from the judges.

Anton referred to Kym Marsh and Fleur East being in the dance-off in recent weeks, despite good scores from the judges.

He said: “I think it’s going to be the same moving forward. I gave Kym [Marsh] a nine for her samba and then she was in the dance-off.

“The week before was Fleur, who was tremendous, but ended up in the dance-off.”

Anton warned Strictly stars about the dance-offs in coming weeks (Credit: BBC)

He added: “I just think that’s going to be the norm this year.

“That’s the best thing about Strictly Come Dancing. The show doesn’t work without the audience.”

Looking into the camera, Anton had a message for Strictly fans.

He said: “I love you all and I want you to keep voting. It makes it really interesting to have a fifth judge. So vote whatever you want favourite for the best, whatever.”

Anton continued: “It’s perfect because then we get this mixed up leaderboard, which makes it really interesting.

Anton appeared on It Takes Two last night to speak about the competition so far (Credit: BBC)

“That way you get the Ann Widdecombes and Judy Murrays who then get a chance to stay in and it makes it fun and interesting.

“From this point on we’re going to have that sort of leaderboard every week.”

Last weekend saw Matt Goss leave the competition following a dance-off against Kym.

Following his exit, Matt’s pro partner Nadiya Bychkova revealed his touching remark about Kym that wasn’t shown during the Strictly results show.

She explained on Instagram: “I am so grateful I got to teach and to dance with this incredible man, a music icon.

“But more importantly I got to know real you @mattgoss. And you are tender, kind and the truest of gentlemen.

“We were stood there, watching Kym dancing in the dance-off, and he was saying: ‘As a gentleman, I can’t compete with a lady @marsh_kym, with a friend.’

“He loves and cares about each and everyone there @bbcstrictly it was difficult to compete for him, because he didn’t want anyone to leave the competition.”

Strictly continues on BBC One, Saturday October 22, at 6:40pm.

