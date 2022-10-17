Strictly star Matt Goss made a touching comment about Kym Marsh during their dance-off, it’s been revealed.

Matt and his professional dancer partner Nadiya Bychkova were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing during last night’s results show.

However, Nadiya has revealed a sweet comment Matt said to her while Kym and her pro partner Graziano Di Prima performed their routine in the dance-off.

Matt Goss on Strictly

Sharing a tribute to Matt on her Instagram last night (October 16), Nadiya said: “I am so grateful I got to teach and to dance with this incredible man, a music icon.

“But more importantly I got to know real you @mattgoss. And you are tender, kind and the truest of gentlemen.”

She continued: “We were stood there, watching Kym dancing in the dance-off, and he was saying: ‘As a gentleman, I can’t compete with a lady @marsh_kym, with a friend.’

“He loves and cares about each and everyone there @bbcstrictly it was difficult to compete for him, because he didn’t want anyone to leave the competition.”

Matt had said he ‘couldn’t compete with a lady and friend’ like Kym, Nadiya revealed (Credit: BBC)

She concluded the message: “He is a real gentleman and more. I couldn’t be more proud of you partner.

“And I feel so lucky now I have a friend like you in this world.”

He loves and cares about each and everyone there, it was difficult to compete for him.

Coronation Street star Kym commented on Nadiya’s post: “He’s a true gentleman. I am so proud to call him my friend! @mattgoss love ya darling.”

Fans of Strictly also commented on the post to gush over Matt.

One said: “I hope more people have seen the real Matt through this experience. He’s one of life’s kindest and sweetest souls.”

Matt and Kym went against each other in the Strictly dance-off (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Ahhh what a lovely thing to say. Matt really is the kindest and most special soul and it was a pleasure to watch him blossom every week.”

A third added: “He should be so proud of himself for stepping out of his comfort zone, not any easy thing for any of us to do!”

Matt issued his own message on Twitter following his exit from the BBC show.

He said: “@bbcstrictly was out of my comfort zone but I did gain so much from the experience.”

The Bros star added: “Thanks @NadiyaBychkova for your continued grace & patience. Not only are you a World Champion, you’re a world class teacher!”

He also said that he feels like he has an “extended family”.

Signing off the message, Matt wrote: “My deepest love & thanks, Matt.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday October 22, at 6:40pm.

