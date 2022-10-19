Shirley Ballas fans make plea to star as she hits back at ‘cruel’ troll’s Strictly remark

Shirley Ballas has impressed her Strictly Come Dancing supporters on Twitter with her “classy” response to a negative remark.

Head judge Shirley, 62, has come under fire from some fans who haven’t been happy with her scoring and remarks this series.

There were even calls on social media for her to be ‘sacked’ following the Sunday October 9’s episode.

That’s because Shirley revealed she would’ve selected Fleur East and her pro partner Vito Coppola to leave the show.

Fleur and Vito found themselves unexpectedly in the dance-off against Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice.

Fellow judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse all decided Fleur and Vito should be saved.

And even though her lone vote for Richie and Gio meant nothing in regards to the overall result, Shirley still noted she would’ve booted out Fleur and Vito.

And while it seems Shirley has attracted ire for that decision, it seems some viewers would prefer Shirley was gone herself.

Shirley Ballas responds to Twitter ‘troll’

On Tuesday (October 18) evening, a social media user who appears to be no fan of Shirley indicated they’d had enough of her on the show.

“How do we vote you off?” they replied to the judge, on a tweet that wasn’t about Strictly.

Furthermore, they didn’t explain their reasoning for their words.

Within 20 minutes Shirley replied herself. And her fans were very appreciative of the position she took.

Greeting the Twitter user, she wrote: “I’m not sure. But enjoy the show and have a lovely day.”

Dozens of admirers let Shirley know they were glad she had fire back. And her tweet also racked up hundreds of Likes.

Shirley Ballas backed by her Strictly Twitter fans

Many of those replying to Shirley’s response pleaded with her not to take any notice.

“Ignore the haters, Shirley,” one wrote.

Another fan suggested: “Ignore them, Shirley. You’re an inspiration!”

And a third agreed: “So rude! Ignore them Shirley, you’re doing a fabulous job xx.”

‘No respect whatsoever’

Others hailed her for being ‘classy’.

“Pure class response, well done,” one person congratulated her.

Another wrote: “Great response Shirley. That’s why you’re Queen of the ballroom.”

And a third chuckled, adding a laughing emoji to their words: “Good one Shirley.”

Someone else labelled the original tweeter a “troll”.

They seethed: “Another Twitter troll again, that is so unfair and cruel. No respect whatsoever. There is no need to be so rude to you Shirley.”

But among all the supportive tweets, someone else took Shirley to task.

They complained: “Why don’t you focus on just being gracious to some of the younger females Shirley, rather than outing someone on here because you don’t like their opinion?”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday October 22 on BBC One at 6.40pm.

