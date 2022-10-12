Strictly judge Shirley Ballas gets emotional as she hits back at ‘hurtful’ trolling

Loose Women today saw Strictly judge Shirley Ballas become emotional as she hit back at “hurtful” trolling.

The 62-year-old has been accused of being ‘sexist’ recently due to comments made on Sunday’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

Shirley was on the show earlier today (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas on Loose Women today

During today’s edition of Loose Women, Shirley made an appearance on the panel.

The dancer was on the show to discuss the latest season of Strictly – as well as address some allegations.

Shirley was criticised over the weekend by viewers for saying that she would have chosen to save Richie Anderson over Fleur East.

Some viewers have accused her of favouring male talent on the show, branding her “sexist”.

Some fans have even called for her to be sacked from her role as head judge.

Today, during her appearance on Loose Women, Shirley hit back at the accusations.

During her chat with the panelists, Shirley insisted that there isn’t a “mean bone in my body”.

Shirley hit back on today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Shirley Ballas hits back on Loose Women today

Speaking to the panelists, Shirley said: “I appreciate the audience has been there for 20 years, but when you watch a screen you can only see half of what I see, I can see the feet and it all.

“I love that they have an opinion but then it goes overboard and it’s not nice.”

She then continued, saying that it’s a tough industry and has been all her life.

It was at this point that her voice began to crack.

“I’m getting emotional already,” she confessed.

“Saturdays are the ultimate job. I do read everything – I know people say don’t read it but I think it’s quite important. I like to think I’ve helped so many people who have had mental health issues over the years.”

Shirley got emotional on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Shirley talks trolling

The judge then continued, saying that some of the abuse she receives is “really hurtful”.

“Some of the language is so explicit I couldn’t even retweet it, it’s unfathomable,” she said.

Shirley has been accused by some fans of having favourites, whether they’re good at dancing or not.

Explaining why she would have saved Richie over Fleur, Shirley pointed out that it was the public vote that sent Fleur into the bottom two.

“Why were they in the bottom two if they’re your favourite?” she said. “I have to choose what I like, I judge from the top to the bottom.”

Speaking about some of the bullying she’s experienced, Shirley said it’s made her “resilient”.

“I don’t have a mean bone in my body. You don’t have to agree with me but we can still talk to each other in a human-like fashion,” she said.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 15) at 6.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

