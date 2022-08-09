Aljaz Skorjanec has reportedly already bagged himself a new TV role after quitting Strictly Come Dancing.

The dancer announced earlier this year that he had left the series after nine years.

The surprising news shocked fans, and many wondered what the dancer would be up to next.

According to The Sun, Aljaz is currently busy filming the new series of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

It’s believed he will be reunited with his wife, Janette Manrara, on the BBC One series.

Aljaz shared a picture on his Instagram stories yesterday that appeared to be taken on the set of the beloved antique series.

Why did Aljaz Skorjanec quit Strictly?

Earlier this year, Aljaz said it was a “tough” decision to leave the show.

In a statement released in March, he said: “The show has given me an opportunity and freedom to create and express myself in front of millions of people every weekend for the last nine years.”

His wife Janette, who quit Strictly last year to co-present It Takes Two, called her man’s decision to quit a “new beginning”.

She wrote: “All good things come to an end, but with every ending comes new beginnings.

“I cannot wait for the exciting adventures life will have for him in the future because I know at the centre of all of his endeavours will be kindness and love for whatever he does.”

Elsewhere, reports claimed Aljaz was accused of “verbally lashing out” and “upsetting” crew members at the show.

However, a spokesperson for Aljaz said at the time: “Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show and it is untrue to say he was forced out or acted in an aggressive manner at any time. It was Aljaz’s decision to leave the show after an incredible 9 years.”

Aljaz first joined Strictly in 2013, and went on to become one of the show’s most beloved professional dancers.

