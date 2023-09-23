Who’s the richest Strictly contestant of 2023? Net worths of all 15 celebrities ‘revealed’

The 2023 edition of Strictly Come Dancing has officially kicked off and what a star-studded line-up it is! With so much talent from a whole line of industries, there’s a celebrity for everyone to root for.

Among the 15 celebs, there are actors, presenters, sportspeople, comedians, influencers and people who do a little bit of everything. But, who has the highest net worth for 2023? Keep reading to find out!

Zara McDermott has the lowest net worth

First appearing on our screens after competing on Love Island in 2018, reality star Zara McDermott reportedly has the lowest net worth of the bunch. While she may have an impressive 1.7 million Instagram followers, her net worth is reasonably lower. According to Unifresher, she is reportedly worth between £230,500 and £270,000.

Bobby Brazier is a rising star in the making

After making his television debut as an actor in EastEnders, rising star Bobby Brazier has been one to look out for. With a modelling career on lock and a bright future ahead of him, Bobby’s net worth is bound to increase. But currently, his net worth reportedly sits at around £400k, per GH Gossip.

Bobby is a rising star (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbingdon’s net worth is lower than you’d think

Despite having a long, credible acting career that spans three decades, Amanda Abbingdon‘s net worth is lower than expected. With roles in Sherlock, Mr Selfridge and Bernad’s Watch, she reportedly only appears to be worth around £1 million, according to Celeb Worth.

Unfortunately, money hasn’t always been in her favour as she was declared bankruptcy over a £120,000 tax bill in 2013, according to The Independent.

Amanda declared bankrupcy in 2013 (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach is reportedly worth a similar amount

Despite being a regular face on Coronation Street for over a decade, Ellie Leach‘s net worth suggests a different amount from various sources. As noted by BuzzLearn, she could be worth anything between £810k to £4 million.

How does Nikita Kanda’s wealth compare?

Radio broadcaster Nikita Kanda currently hosts the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast Show and is a frequent reporter on The One Show. While her breakthrough into the world of radio and television has only been quite recent, Nikita has evidently done well for herself. According to reports, she is worth more than £1.2 million.

Adam Thomas is reportedly worth a lot

Many will know Adam Thomas for his roles in Waterloo Road and Emmerdale. However, some might have been introduced to the actor after he appeared in I’m A Celebrity…. As of 2020, Adam was worth £1.6 million, according to Wealthy Genius. That said, his net worth is bound to have increased now that he’s on Strictly.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s net worth is a testament to his long career

Channel 4 newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy has remained a prominent face in journalism and is known for his frank interviews. Since presenting the Channel 4 news in 1998, he is the second longest-serving presenter after Jon Snow. Many will also remember his work on Newsround in the early 1990s.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Krishnan’s net worth is reportedly a whopping £2.5 million, per The Sun.

Jody Cundy is next

Paralympian, gold medal-winning swimmer, and cyclist Jody Cundy made his international debut as a swimmer at just age 16. To date, he has won seven gold medals across cycling events and swimming. With such an extensive career, Jody has secured himself a lot of wealth. According to ZGR, the 44-year-old is worth an impressive £4 million.

Annabel Croft’s early retirement didn’t impact her net worth

Sportswoman turned commentator Annabel Croft may have retired from her professional tennis career at age 21, but she still managed to make herself some serious money. Following her tennis days, Annabel has remained a regular face on television and even worked on the radio. As reported by All Famous Birthdays, she is worth £4 million.

Is Layton Williams worth more?

Star of the stage, Layton Williams has captivated audiences with his roles in Billy Elliot the Musical and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. Many will also know Layton for playing the main part of Stephen Carmichael in the BBC sitcom Bad Education. With no doubt in our minds that he will be bringing his performance skills to the Strictly dancefloor, Layton is worth an estimated £4 million, according to All Famous Birthdays.

Layton’s work boasts a lot of stage roles (Credit: BBC)

Angela Scanlon is booked and busy

Named one of Ireland’s richest TV show hosts, Angela Scanlon‘s resume of work is a good explanation as to why. As a former co-host of Robot Wars and a stand-in presenter of The One Show, Angela currently hosts a handful of BBC shows including Ask Me Anything, Your Garden Made Perfect and The Noughties. With a booked and busy career, Angela is said to also be worth £4 million, according to All Famous Birthdays.

Eddie Kadi has his fingers in a lot of pies

Comedian, presenter and actor Eddie Kadi has his fingers in a lot of pies and a number of accolades under his belt. He became the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London and has hosted numerous award shows from the MOBOs and BET International.

According to The Sun, Eddie’s hard work over the years has helped give him an estimated net worth of £5 million.

Nigel Harman has been acting since the ’80s

Many will have been introduced to Nigel Harman when he played the part of Dennis Rickman in EastEnders in 2003. However, his acting career dates back to the 1980s when he appeared in Tenko, Smith & Jones and The Honey Siege. Outside of his television work, Nigel also took his talents to the stage. His performance of Lord Farquaad in Shrek the Musical earned him an Olivier Award.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nigel is worth £4 million.

A lot of people know Nigel from EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Les Dennis is not quite the richest

Stand-up comedian and former Family Fortunes host Les Dennis might have had a long, successful career, but he doesn’t quite come out on top of this list. The 69-year-old, who famously married Amanda Holden in 1995, is worth an estimated £4 million, per All Famous Birthdays. In recent years, Les has focused on a career in acting, starring in Coronation Street, Birds of a Feather and Death In Paradise.

Angela Rippon is by far the wealthiest

Journalist, newsreader, and television presenter Angela Rippon is by far the celebrity with the highest net worth and has had one of the longest careers amongst the 15 celebrities. In 1975, she presented the Nine O’Clock News and became the first female journalist to permanently present the BBC national TV news. Since then, Angela has gone on to present Top Gear, Come Dancing and radio news programmes for LBC Newstalk. Angela was also a co-founder and presenter on the franchise TV-am.

So, how much is she worth? Well, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the 78-year-old is worth an estimated £8.1 million.

Angela is the wealthiest celebrity (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing is on tonight (September 23) at 6.15pm on BBC One.

