Who is Strictly Come Dancing 2023 star Amanda Abbington? Is she married and what’s her net worth?

Amanda Abbington was the first star to be confirmed in the celebrity line-up for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing series.

The 49-year-old, who is best known for playing Josie Mardle in Mr Selfridge and Mary Morstan in Sherlock, will be appearing on the show this year.

In a statement, she said: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

When and where was Amanda Abbington born?

Amanda Abbington was born on February 28, 1972, in London. At the time of writing, this means she’s 51 years old.

Amanda Abbington TV shows

Having had a stage and screen career that spans over 30 years, Amanda has appeared in numerous TV shows.

Her resume includes The Bill, Wycliffe, Casualty, Doc Martin, After You’ve Gone and Case Histories.

As well as Mr Selfridge and Sherlock, she’s also appeared in BBC TV crime drama Cuffs. However, her most recent work can be found in the Channel 5 series Desperate Measures, as well as Inside No.9.

Who is Amanda Abbington’s partner? Is Amanda Abbington married?

Amanda has been in a relationship with former stuntman fiancé Jonathan Goodwin since 2021. However, they are not married.

Speaking about him on Lorraine, the actress said: “He’s amazing, he makes me smile. I love him to bits, he’s going from strength to strength. I forget he’s in a wheelchair, he’s independent and strong. He’s genuinely my hero, I don’t know what I’d do without him. He’s so supportive and gorgeous. Wedding in summer it’s happening.”

Jonathan was left paralysed for life after a stunt went wrong in 2021.

Does Amanda have children?

Amanda shares son Joe and daughter Grace wit her ex Martin Freeman. She and actor Martin were together from 2000 to 2016. Amanda previously spoke about her split from Martin. Speaking to Red Magazine in 2018, she said: “I had thought Martin was the love of my life. This wasn’t meant to happen to us. I would wake every morning with a sudden lurch. ‘Why do I feel sick?’ I’d ask myself, in the darkness of the bedroom I no longer shared with my partner.”

She added at the time: “It was one of the darkest moments of my life but, although I didn’t know it then, it was also to mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey of self-discovery. It’s still hard. I still have massive wobbles but that’s understandable, I think.”

Amanda Abbington recent controversy

Earlier this year, the star faced some backlash after speaking out against a person dancing in boots and bondage harness.

Writing about it in March, Amanda tweeted: “I lost quite a few followers for saying that a semi-naked man in thigh high boots dancing in a highly sexualised way shouldn’t be performing in front of babies and it tells me everything I need to know about where society is heading. How do you not agree with me on this?”

Amanda responds to Strictly backlash

After some Strictly fans claimed they would boycott Strictly due to Amanda, the star took to Instagram to clear her name. She said: “I’m not a hateful person, I support the trans community and I also support women’s rights. So sorry if you feel you have to boycott Strictly for a tweet I made about a drag show but I don’t think 12 year olds should be doing overly sexualised drag acts.”

Amanda Abbington net worth

According to reports, Amanda’s net worth is around £1m to £1.5m. However, a figure isn’t certain.

