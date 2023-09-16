Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Jody Cundy profile: Is Paralympics star married? Who is his wife or partner?

Cycling star Jody Cundy is part of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 – and can’t wait to put pedal to the metal to take on a new challenge.

Paralympian Jody, 44, has enjoyed unprecedented success in his field. He’s also competed at high levels in swimming. But signing up for Strictly may come as a huge surprise to those who know him best as he admits he’s never been one to get the dance party started.

He explained: “Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself head first into the world of ballroom dancing. So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last onto the dance floor.

“Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!”

Jody Cundy intends to ‘throw himself head first’ into Strictly (Credit: Channel 4 Entertainment YouTube)

Who is Jody Cundy? Why is he famous?

Jody’s career, however, has certainly seen him placed on the podium even more times than ex pro Kevin Clifton has reached Strictly series finales!

He has represented Great Britain at seven summer Paralympics events, winning a haul of awards. Over the years, Jody has taken home eight gold, one silver and three bronze medals across swimming and cycling events.

Additionally, Jody became the first man in Paralympics GB history to win medals at seven different games after his involvement at the Tokyo 2021 event.

Jody has also competed in multiple World Championships, bagging 23 World titles. Those break down into 20 championships in cycling and three in swimming.

Is Jody Cundy married? Who is his wife or partner?

Jody shared with social media fans how he got engaged to partner Lucy Bowles at the end of last year.

He confirmed on Instagram at the time: “2022 is done and dusted. I got engaged to my amazing fiancee in New York.”

While not much else has been confirmed about Lucy, Jody wished her a happy 40th birthday on social media in 2022.

“Here’s to the next 40, so many memories to make and things to experience with you,” Jody wrote in his sweet dedication to Lucy.

What is Jody Cundy’s disability?

Jody was born with problems with his right foot. When he was three, his foot was amputated.

A few years later, Jody’s parents looked into option around swimming for him. And before long, aged just 10, he was breaking swimming records for his age group at his local King’s Lynn swimming club.

In 1994, Jody made his international debut at the World Championships, winning gold in the S10 100m butterfly and bronze in the S10 100m backstroke.

The S10 classification tends to indicate minimal weakness affecting legs, missing feet, hip issues, or a missing leg below the knee.

He’s enjoyed a highly-decorated sporting career as both a swimmer and a cyclist (Credit: Cover Images)

Jody Cundy at the Paralympics

Jody went on to swim for Great Britain three times at Paralympic Games from 1996 to 2004.

But in 2006, he switched to cycling and competed international events in the C4 disability category.

Jody broke the world record as he won gold in the 1km Time Trial at the 2008 Summer Paralympics in Beijing.

An appearance in the C4/5 Men’s 1 km time trial at the 2012 Summer Paralympics saw a dispute between Jody and officials. He swore and threw water bottles before apologising to the crowd for his reaction. Jody went on to win bronze in the C4 men’s 4 km pursuit.

Amid years and years of success, Jody’s most recent Paralympic Games showing came in 2021. He won a silver medal in the C4-5 1km Time Trial. Jody also took home a gold, with a new world record time, in the C1-5 Mixed 750m Team Sprint.

Jody Cundy has featured many times on a winners’ podium – but how far will he go in Strictly 2023? (Credit: Channel 4 Sport YouTube)

What did Jody Cundy get his OBE for?

Jody was awarded an MBE for his services to disability dport in 2009. His OBE for services to swimming and cycling came through in 2017. And in 2022 he received a CBE for services to cycling.

Is Jody Cundy on Instagram?

He is indeed. Jody has just over 3,000 followers on Instagram currently. Expect that follower count to blow up as Strictly 2023 rolls on! Find him on Insta at @jody_cundy.

