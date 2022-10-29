Strictly news does not come much hotter than this as we take a delve into the bank balances of the show’s leading ladies.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly are the two famous famous who host Strictly Come Dancing.

However, despite their equal roles on the show, the pair are worth a different amount of money – with there being a colossal difference between the two.

Tess began co-hosting Strictly in 2004, while Claudia joined the show in 2014 after the departure of former host Sir Bruce Forsyth.

The pair have since become a fairly iconic duo as they oversee celebrities twirl away on the dance floor.

But how much exactly are they both worth? And just how big is the financial difference between the two of them?

Some people might find the answer to be rather surprising…

Claudia Winkleman has worked across a number of channels over the years (Credit: YouTube)

Strictly news: Claudia Winkleman’s net worth

Born in London in 1972, Claudia Winkleman has an abundance of experience working in the media.

Her first major television gig was in the 1990s. As part of a BBC documentary, Claudia travelled the world, visiting countries such as Costa Rica, India and the United Arab Emirates.

She then went on to conduct interviews with celebrities on ITV’s This Morning.

Her first daily TV presenting role came in 2002. Claudia become the host of BBC Three’s show Liquid News.

Between 2013 and 2016, the presenter hosted BBC Two’s The Great British Sewing Bee. Comedian Joe Lycett replaced her in 2018.

Given her diverse background in the media, it’s fair to say that Claudia has gained much notoriety over the years.

In fact, the star is allegedly worth a whopping $12 million, which is around £8.74 million. For many, that’s an eye-watering sum of money.

Tess Daly’s net worth

Tess has quite a colourful history as a media figure. The 53-year-old, born in Stockport, started out in modelling after being scouted outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manchester.

Her first professional modelling gig took place in Tokyo, just six weeks after her 18th birthday.

It wasn’t long before Tess moved into the world of television. In 2000, she sent a presenting showreel into the producers of Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast and this helped kickstart her presenting career.

Since then, the star has hosted shows such as Home on Their Own, Just the Two of Us and This Time Tomorrow.

Still, even with over 20 years of presenting experience under her belt, Tess’ net worth is significantly less than that of Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Various sources claim that she’s worth $3 million, or £2.5 million.

Tess Daly has a vibrant history of both modelling and presenting (Credit: BBC)

With Claudia having around 10 years more experience in being at the forefront of TV, could this explain the financial distinction?

Interestingly, despite Claudia having a higher net worth than Tess, she supposedly earns less than her.

While Tess allegedly earns £1 million per year, it’s believed that Claudia only earns roughly a third of that. She reportedly earns £370,000 annually as part of her BBC salary.

Still, Claudia didn’t begin hosting Strictly alongside Tess until 2014 – 10 years after Tess started on the show.

So perhaps this is the reason for the difference in their alleged annual income.

What do you think about Tess and Claudia's varying net worth?