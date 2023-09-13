Strictly star reveals doctors ‘can’t guarantee he won’t drop dead’ during show: ‘There will be a defibrillator for me’

Strictly male silhouette
A Strictly 2023 star has revealed that doctors can’t guarantee that he won’t “drop dead” during his time on the show.

The celebrity star – who suffers from a genetic heart condition – has revealed that there will be a defibrillator on stand-by for him while he’s on the show.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy
Krishnan has a heart condition (Credi: BBC)

Strictly 2023 star reveals doctors terrifying health warning

Strictly star Krishnan Guru-Murthy has revealed that doctors have issued him with a terrifying health warning ahead of his ballroom debut.

The Channel 4 star suffers from a genetic heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. The condition has sadly killed two of his cousins.

Now, the 53-year-old has revealed that the condition could hamper his progress on the show.

Krishnan spoke about the doctor’s warnings – and what he has to do to avoid issues – during an interview with The Sun.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy on condition that could hamper his Strictly 2023 progress

Speaking to the publication, he said: “The basic advice is, I’ve got to keep my heart out of the red zone, which is the last 15 percent of your heart rate. So, I’ve got to keep my heart rate below about 140, and I don’t know whether you can do that or not, in a 90-second very fast dance.”

Krishnan then continued. “My cardiologist basically said, ‘I can’t give you a hundred percent guarantee that you won’t drop dead, but you’ll be fine. The Charleston will be a challenge, but we’ll see.”

This means that the BBC will have a defibrillator on hand.

Strictly 2023 star Krishnan Guru-Murthy
There will be a defibrillator for Krishnan (Credit: BBC)

Krishnan on how his heart condition could impact his progress

The star then continued, saying that he has to listen to his body to avoid any issues.

The Channel 4 star then explained that he has the same condition as Elvis, where he can suddenly “drop”.

“The task for me is more about training and not raising my heart level for longer periods of time than a two-minute dance. There will be a defibrillator for me. I have a heart condition but it doesn’t mean you can’t do Strictly,” he then added.

Saturday (September 16) will see Krishnan learn who his Strictly pro partner – and begin his ballroom journey.

Read more: Strictly star Adam Thomas admits show has already caused ‘argument’ with his wife

Strictly begins on Saturday (September 16) at 6.35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. 

