Strictly 2023 thrown into chaos as star contracts ‘vicious’ illness

Strictly 2023 has been thrown into chaos as one of the stars has contracted a “vicious illness”.

The star made the announcement on social media – just weeks before the show is set to launch.

Strictly 2023 in chaos as star struck down by ‘vicious’ illness

With mere weeks to go until the latest series of Strictly, one of the new stars joining the show has contracted a “vicious” illness.

Amanda Abbington took to Instagram today to share the news of her illness with her 96k followers.

Posting on her story, she wrote: “Food poisoning. Particularly vicious one. Any tips on how to feel back to normal GREATLY appreciated.”

Amanda, of course, is one of the stars who will be taking to the ballroom floor in a few weeks to compete for the Glitterball Trophy.

Tess Daly teases Strictly 2023 return

In other, Strictly-related news, Tess Daly teased the return of the hit BBC show with a post on Instagram on Tuesday (August 22).

In a post for her 830k followers to see, Tess revealed that the show will be returning in “three weeks”.

The show’s host uploaded a video showcasing all of the stars taking to the ballroom floor in a few weeks time.

“3 weeks today eek..can’t wait,” she captioned the post.

“Can’t wait for it to get started! Looking forward to getting to know the few contestants that I’m not yet familiar with. I’m sure Angela [Rippon] is going to smash it!!”one fan gushed.

“It’s felt like the longest year ever waiting for it !! Cannot wait,” another wrote. “Wow. I can’t wait either,” a third said.

Bobby is a favourite with the pros, according to a source (Credit: BBC)

Strictly pros ‘desperate’ to be paired with Zara and Bobby

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that the Strictly pros are “desperate” to be paired up with Zara McDermott and Bobby Brazier.

“Zara and Bobby are absolutely the favourites. All the dancers want to be paired with them because they both have serious potential on the dance floor,” a source recently told the Daily Mail.

“There’s a battle going on between the pros as they all try to convince bosses to get the best pairing,” they then continued.

“They know their airtime is largely dependent on how talented their celebrity pairing is, so everything is to play for at this stage,” they then added.

Strictly 2023 will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer soon.

