Strictly start date revealed as Tess Daly makes big announcement

By Robert Emlyn Slater
Strictly star Tess Daly thrilled fans by making a big announcement about the hit BBC show last night (Tuesday, August 22).

The star took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers.

Tess Daly reveals Strictly 2023 start date

Last night saw Tess take to Instagram to share a big announcement with her 830k followers.

The star uploaded a video of all the celebrities taking part in this year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing. However, it was the caption of the video that got people talking.

“3 weeks today eek..can’t wait @bbcstrictly,” she captioned the post. This would give the launch show start date as Tuesday, September 12.

The show will then properly begin on September 23, running for 13 weeks until December 16.

Fans thrilled as Tess reveals Strictly start date

Fans took to the comment section of Tess’ Instagram post to gush over how excited they are for the show to return.

“It’s felt like the longest year ever waiting for it!! Cannot wait,” one fan commented.

“Eeeekkkk can’t wait what a fantastic line up too,” another said. “Wow. I can’t wait either,” a third wrote.

“Yay!! Welcome back sequins and sparkle,” another fan said.

“I’m already counting it down now this better be good!” a fifth gushed.

Strictly pro’s ‘desperate’ to be paired with two same celebrities

In other Strictly-related news, the pro dancers are reportedly “desperate” to be paired up with the same two celebrities.

The two celebrities in question are reportedly Zara McDermott and Bobby Brazier.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “Zara and Bobby are absolutely the favourites. All the dancers want to be paired with them because they both have serious potential on the dance floor.”

They then continued. “There’s a battle going on between the pros as they all try to convince bosses to get the best pairing,” they then said.

“They know their airtime is largely dependent on how talented their celebrity pairing is, so everything is to play for at this stage.”

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef star Dianne Buswell had movement ‘taken away from her’ during health battle

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer next month.

