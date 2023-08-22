Celebrity MasterChef star Dianne Buswell had movement ‘taken away from her’ during health battle

Strictly star Dianne Buswell, who is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef tonight (Tuesday, August 22), once made a terrifying confession about her health battle.

The Australian star revealed that she had her movement “taken away” from her during her battle with bulimia.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell on her health battle

Earlier this year, Dianne made a terrifying confession about her battle with bulimia. Appearing on Lorraine back in March, Strictly star Dianne revealed that at one point during her health battle, she was unable to move.

Dianne was on the show to discuss the importance of movement for her mental health.

“One thing that I really realised when I wasn’t well, is how much movement made me happy,” she said.

“How good that was for my mental health.”

Dianne spoke about her health battle (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell had her movement ‘taken away’

The star then continued. She said: “When that was taken away from me because my body wasn’t able to produce what I wanted, it really got me down. Movement is something I need to keep myself happy.”

Dianne first opened up about her health battle last year during her appearance on Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof.

“I worked on a cruise ship for quite a while. It’s tricky, because as a dancer you get weighed,” she said.

“We got weighed every week and had a thing called a WW, which was a Weight Warning. I had two of them in my time and I weighed two more kilos than I do now,” she then continued.

“I went through one point where I just wouldn’t eat, so I just had like a drink for my lunch and a drink for my dinner,” she said.

Dianne opened up (Credit: BBC)

Dianne details her bulimia battle

She then continued. “I got really sick. I had nothing. If I did have some food, I would make myself sick because I wouldn’t want it in me.

“I adore dancing but, I guess, as I became more successful, the pressures also grew. That can really spiral you into this awful self-doubt and the pressure of that makes you do crazy things,” she then continued.

I definitely took the body image thing to an unhealthy level. It had come to a point where I couldn’t go any further,” she then added.

“There is still that slight voice in the back of my head – I don’t think it fully ever 100 percent goes away – but it’s the way I deal with it now that is so much stronger and healthier and better for me,” she later added.

Celebrity Masterchef airs tonight (Tuesday, August 22) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

