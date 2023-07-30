Joe Sugg and Strictly star Dianne Buswell pose for a photo
Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals she and boyfriend Joe Sugg would ‘love’ to have children

She's been melting hearts with posts about her young niece

By Robert Leigh

Strictly Come Dancing fave Dianne Buswell has told fans she is keen to become a mum in the future.

The Aussie dancer has been in a relationship with YouTuber and former Strictly contestant Joe Sugg since 2018.

And she recently opened up about her view on having children after the question was put to her recently during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg both smile
Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg danced together on Strictly before their relationship was confirmed (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell on having a family with Joe Sugg

Dianne responded to the enquiry in her Stories with a clip showing her and Joe holding hands with Dianne’s niece Zofina.

Dianne wrote on the post: “We love being aunt and uncle for our beautiful nieces and nephew for now, but yes one day we would love it.”

The footage was filmed earlier this month as Dianne and Joe went to Poland with her brother Andrew and his family.

Dianne also documented their trip with several vlogs on YouTube. Those videos, as well as numerous posts on Instagram, demonstrated just how much she treasures her young niece.

Strictly star Dianne Buswell replies to a fan question on Instagram
Dianne replies to a fan question on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

‘My heart is so full’

One post showed Dianne placing a flowery headband on the little one’s head.

Dianne captioned the sweet upload at the time: “My heart is so full. Also Joe has a new name as of today! Zofia calls him Toto, like The Wizard of Oz dog.”

A member of Joe’s family has also recently shared happy news about a new addition to his family.

His sister Zoe – also a social media influencer and known to her fans online as Zoella – told her followers at the start of July that she is expecting her second child.

Dianne reacted to the announcement by commenting: “So exciting!”

