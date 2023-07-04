Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is celebrating some pretty “exciting” baby news today (July 4) after her sister-in-law Zoe Sugg announced her pregnancy.

Dianne, who met boyfriend Joe Sugg – Zoe’s brother – on the BBC dance show in 2018 when they were partnered up, took to Instagram earlier today to comment on Zoe’s post.

Adding lots of red love heart emojis and a little chuffed face to Zoe’s announcement, Dianne shared: “So exciting!”

Strictly stars Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell are set to welcome a new baby niece (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell celebrates baby news

Zoe took to Instagram to announce that she and boyfriend Alfie Deyes are expecting their second baby. The news comes two years after they welcomed daughter Ottilie Rue.

Zoe said: “Our family is growing! Little girl joining us in December.”

Congratulations Auntie Dianne and Uncle Joe!

The post was flooded with comments, with Dianne among the first to offer her congratulations.

One follower also sent their love to Dianne and Joe as they prepare to welcome another niece. “Congratulations Auntie Dianne and Uncle Joe!” said one.

Stacey Solomon also shared her congratulations with the couple. She commented: “Awww congratulations Zoe.” Mrs Hinch added: “Oh my Zoe how amazing. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.” Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse also commented: “Congratulations. Gorgeous family.”

Joe and Dianne share their own life update

Earlier this year, Dianne and Joe were hit by split rumours. It came after she headed back Down Under to visit her family in Australia without him.

However, shutting down the rumours, Dianne said: “It makes me laugh that people think I wouldn’t go and see my family without Joe. It blows my mind. He knows I don’t live anywhere near my family, so if there is any chance I can go to see them… he doesn’t have to come with me everywhere.”

Earlier this week Joe also revealed the reason he’s been quiet on social media. Posting online, he said: “Hello! Little update for ya! If I’m ever away from social media for a while and I come back and I’ve got a moustache, you know I’ve been busy behind the scenes doing something!

“We’re moving the last bits of our stuff because we have moved house. People are like: ‘What? You’ve moved house? You were only in the last place for two and a bit years!’ Very true.”

