Joe Swash has shared some huge baby news, just four months after wife Stacey Solomon gave birth to baby Belle.

The couple are parents to six kids – Joe has son Harry, 16, from a previous relationship, while Stacey is mum to sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 11. Together, Stacey and Joe have Rex, four, Rose, 20 months, and baby Belle.

However, chatting to OK!, Joe revealed the couple aren’t planning on stopping there, likening having kids to an “addiction”.

Joe revealed that, despite being “at number six now”, the couple have no plans to put making babies on hold.

“The baby bit goes so fast, and then before you know it, they’re toddlers – then you yearn for babies again. We’re slightly addicted to babies – it’s so nice to be needed. You think, six has to be it, but I’d never say never,” broody Joe said.

Hands-on dad Joe also revealed that the showbiz pair haven’t got a nanny and have no help “apart from family”. Instead, he and Stacey “try to rotate it” so that when she’s working he’s at home and vice versa.

“I like to be hands-on. They’re only going to be kids for a short amount of time, so me and Stacey are just trying to make the most of it,” Joe said.

Joe on baby number seven

So when can we expect to hear the pitter patter of tiny feet again? We won’t have to wait long by the sounds of it…

He added: “They’re only babies for three or four years before Stacey starts wanting another one, so I have to make the most of it now!”

However, Stacey did recently say the pair were taking “every precaution” to not fall pregnant again. So we guess it’s a case of watch this space…

