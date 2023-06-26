Stacey Solomon says she and Joe Swash are taking ‘every precaution’ not to have another baby amid ‘tense’ few weeks

Mum of five Stacey Solomon has admitted that she has absolutely no plans to make any more babies with hubby Joe Swash.

In fact, she’s taking “every precaution” to make sure a surprise baby number six doesn’t happen for the couple.

Chatting on her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed that she’d been inundated with messages from fans after her romantic mini break with Joe. Many followers wondered if the loved-up pair are planning their fourth child together.

But Stacey, 33, joked: “Don’t worry. We’re taking every precaution possible to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Joe and Stacey are now back to reality after their weekend trip to Salzburg in Austria for a friend’s wedding. Stacey said on her Instagram: “I’m working from home today and Joe’s gone straight back into Nanny McPhee mode, bless him.

“He’s got all the kids. Literally about ten minutes ago I just heard them all crying at once. Must have been a lovely shock to his system!”

Then the Loose Women star admitted that life as working parents can take its toll. She said: “Sometimes when you’re in the thick of it and we’ve got all the kids – I’m working and then he’s working – we’re tag teaming it. And it all gets a bit tense.”

The pair, who met on I’m A Celebrity… Get Met Out of Here in 2010, left their brood with Stacey’s mum for the weekend away.

Stacey explained: “We picked them up yesterday. My mum’s poor face. I was like: ‘You’ve definitely just had our four, one and zero-year-old!’ She looked knackered, bless her.”

However, the trip proved just the tonic for Stacey and Joe.

Stacey on Joe: ‘I love him so much’

The star said: “I’ve got to say me and Joe had the best time together. That little 36 hours together has just made me love him so much. Not that I didn’t love him before.”

At which point Joe walked into the room and joked: “Hundred percent, you forgot. You thought you were just living with your friend.”

We’ve had a tense few weeks.

Stacey elaborated: “No, I don’t forget, it’s just been tense. We’ve had a tense few weeks and we haven’t really spent much time together. So, like, I forget how funny you are and how much of a laugh we have together. You are so sexy.”

How cute are these two?!

They married in July 2022 and have three children together: Rex, four, one-year-old Rose and surprise baby Belle, four months. Stacey has sons Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships while Joe is also dad to a son from another relationship.

Now it sounds like plans for the pair to have any more have been well and truly shelved!

