Stacey Solomon ‘planning second wedding’ to Joe Swash amid claims he isn’t keen on renewing vows

Stacey Solomon is reportedly hoping to renew her wedding vows with husband Joe Swash as they approach their first anniversary.

A source alleged to Heat that the Loose Women panellist has big plans for the occasion, including a party at their Pickle Cottage home. And, it seems, she wants to renew her vows with Joe.

Joe Swash isn’t as keen as Stacey Solomon on renewing their vows

Their source alleged: “For Stacey, it’s all about making magical moments and having something for her, Joe and the kids to look back on. She’s had so many ups and downs and false starts when it comes to her romantic life, but she’s never felt more sure of anything than she has with Joe.”

It would be a family affair, with Stacey keen to get the children involved, the source continues to allege. Stacey has three children with Joe, welcoming youngest daughter Belle in February. Meanwhile, she and Joe have two sons and one son respectively from previous relationships.

Joe is all for them celebrating their first anniversary together and doing something special, but going through the rigmarole of doing their vows again, feels to him like another wedding.

However, the source went on to claim that Joe, who began dating Stacey in 2016, isn’t as keen on renewing their vows. They alleged “Joe is all for them celebrating their first anniversary together and doing something special, but going through the rigmarole of doing their vows again, feels to him like another wedding.”

They explained that, while Stacey understands his point of view, it’s still something she’d like to do. She doesn’t see any harm in the couple renewing their vows after a year of marriage.

Stacey’s tribute to Joe on Father’s Day

While they got married last year, Stacey and Joe first met during the 10th series of I’m A Celebrity… in 2010. Stacey was that year’s winner. Meanwhile, Joe – who himself won two years prior in 2008 – co-presented the spin-off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, NOW!.

They started dating in January 2016, and welcomed their first child, son Rex, in 2019. Stacey then gave birth to daughter Rose in 2021, before Belle arrived four months ago.

Last year, on July 24, they got married at Pickle Cottage. And on Father’s Day last weekend, Stacey paid tribute to her husband in an Instagram post. The TV star shared a few family snaps including her own dad, David, too. And she added the caption: “My dad, their dad, our heroes. Happy Father’s Day, Dad and Daddy!”

