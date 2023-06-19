Stacey Solomon makes confession about ‘complicated blended families’ in message to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has made a confession about “complicated” blended families in an Instagram message to her husband Joe Swash.

Mum-of-five Stacey, 33, married Joe, 41, last summer. They share three children together, and Joe also has son Harry from a previous relationship. Stacey’s two eldest kids are Zachary, born in 2008, and Leighton, born in 2012.

Stacey marked Father’s Day over the weekend with a loving tribute to her man, who she said makes handling any challenges that may arise look easy. The Sort Your Life Out star also hailed her own dad with touching words alongside adorable family snaps.

Moving: ‘Dad not a day goes by that I don’t need you and you’re always there’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stacey Solomon on her dad

Stacey’s comments came on Sunday (June 18) evening as she shared several heartwarming images on Instagram. The mirror selfies showed former I’m A Celebrity winners Stacey and Joe with youngest kids Rex, Rose and Belle, born in February.

Stacey’s dad David joined them, holding Rex while proud dad Joe cradled both of his daughters in his arms. In the upload’s caption, Stacey praised David and Joe as “our heroes”.

My dad, their dad, our heroes.

Stacey wrote: “My dad, their dad, our heroes. Happy Father’s Day, Dad and Daddy!”

She went on: “I know you both didn’t get enough time with your own fathers but oh my goodness I know they are looking down on you both so bloody proud of the fathers you have become.”

Stacey then addressed her own father: “Dad not a day goes by that I don’t need you and you’re always there. No matter what. What a privilege it is to have you in our lives.”

Stacey Solomon on Joe Swash

Loose Women panellist Stace also tenderly thanked Joe for all he does for their family.

“Joe, I know it’s not easy and blended families are complicated to say the least… but you make it all seem effortless,” Stacey wrote. “You’re the most incredible husband, father and father figure to ALL of our children and I feel every emotion raising our family with you.

“Everyone else comes first and nothing is ever too much.”

Stacey also noted how Joe has ‘recently taken over’ at home while she fulfilled her own commitments. Stacey added: “As hard as it is leaving some days knowing you’re there giving them every bit of love they could ever need makes it easier. To the moon and back, Joe.”

The couple married last year (Credit: BBC YouTube)

David commented on the post: “So beautiful.”

Someone else added the remark: “Ah lovely photo hope you all had a lovely day.” And another affected observer chipped in: “These photos are the cutest.”

