Stacey Solomon ’emotional’ as she teases ‘special’ news: ‘I feel like it’s happened by accident’

Stacey Solomon became emotional on her Instagram Stories today (June 14) as she teased “special” news and admitted: “I feel like it’s happened by accident.”

The Loose Women star said it was a “big day” for her after a “long day in the warehouse” filming Sort Your Life Out yesterday.

And, while Stacey said she wasn’t sure if she could give the full details of just what she’s working on yet, she wanted to brings fan along for the day.

Stacey became emotional while discussing her new project (Credit: YouTube)

Stacey Solomon shares news: ‘It becomes a real thing’

Mum-of-five Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to tell fans she was busy shooting something from home. She announced to fans: “It’s a really, really special shoot. I actually feel a bit emotional about it. I think I feel emotional because a lot of the time, I honestly can’t believe some of the things I get to do.”

She continued: “I almost feel like it’s happened by accident like this wasn’t the life meant for me. Not Stacey from Dagenham. So it’s happened by accident. So I’m like right quickly everyone, let’s run with it. Let’s go with it. Let’s do whatever we can before someone says: ‘Oops we got the wrong person.'”

It’s almost a relief that it happened, that I’ve got there and it’s actually happened.

While Stacey didn’t give the exact details of the project, she did reveal it’s “something really special”.

The Sort Your Life Out star added: “I finally get to see it all today and shoot it and it becomes like a real thing. It’s almost a relief that it happened, that I’ve got there and it’s actually happened. I’m very excited. I’m going to see what they’re going to let me share with you today.”

Stacey said the project isn’t “out” or “available” yet, but she promised to “find out” what she can show fans.

Stacey has an upcoming show on Channel 4 (Credit: Splash News)

Stacey’s Primark line

Stacey didn’t confirm exactly which project she was working on but she has several exciting things in the pipeline. She launched a new Primark range in April, telling fans at the time: “I know I sound like a broken record but it really is an absolute dream come true and I cannot wait to see your pickles in it.”

Stacey also signed up to work with Reece Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine for a Channel 4 show. Her new series, Bricking It, gives viewers easy and helpful tips to makeover their homes themselves. We can’t wait to find out what Stacey is working on next!

Read more: Stacey Solomon hailed as she posts ‘refreshing’ white bikini picture four months after welcoming baby Belle

Are you a fan of Stacey? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.