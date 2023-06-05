Stacey Solomon hailed as she posts ‘refreshing’ white bikini picture four months after welcoming baby Belle

Stacey Solomon had her followers piling the compliments high after she posted a “refreshing” Instagram bikini snap – four months after welcoming baby Belle.

The 33-year-old mum-of-five is no stranger to sharing her life online with her millions of followers. And on Sunday (June 4) Stacey, who welcomed Belle in February, was at it again when she uploaded pics from a day in the sun with her family.

And as expected, fans couldn’t get enough – with plenty praising Stacey for sharing the “honest” swimwear snap.

Stacey Solomon shares ‘real’ and ‘honest’ bikini snap on Instagram

Taking to her Instagram, Stacey shared a slew of snaps of her family enjoying the sunshine. Topping up her tan, Stacey was joined by her husband Joe Swash, baby Belle and the tot’s siblings, Rex, three and Rose, one.

It’s so refreshing and it makes us all feel ‘normal’!

For the first snap, Stacey beamed to the camera alongside her family. Wearing a white bikini, the TV star looked gorgeous. In the other snaps, everybody could be seen enjoying the sunny weather.

In the caption, Stacey wrote: “[sun emoji] Sunny Sundays [sun emoji] Just because I was So grateful to be home in the sunshine today with Joe & the pickles. Always feel so grateful… I’ll never take for granted how lucky we are. My full on imposter syndrome will always keep me in check [laughing emoji].

“I’m always forcing my friends, family, and just the local village really, over here just incase one day Ashton Kutcher jumps out of a bush and tells us we’ve all been Punk’d and it’s not really our pool [laughing emoji] Happy Sunday Everyone [black heart emoji].”

Fans gush over Stacey Solomon’s post

As expected, fans soon rushed to the comments section to shower Stacey with compliments. One follower gushed: “I love how open about your body you are- a REAL image, from a REAL person. It’s so refreshing and it makes us all feel ‘normal’!!”

A second agreed and wrote: “Stacey you are beautiful inside and out, you’ve worked hard and deserve everything you have, never feel an imposter.” Echoing their thoughts, a third proclaimed: “You look absolutely beautiful Stace.”

