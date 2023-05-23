Stacey Solomon emotional as she waves goodbye to son Leighton for a week: ‘I already miss him’

Stacey Solomon smiling on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon was emotional yesterday as she waved her eldest son off from their family home.

The mum of five documented the milestone moment on her Instagram story, saying that she “already miss[es] him”.

Stacey took to her Instagram last night (May 22) to update fans on her day. She wished everybody a “Happy Monday” with adorable toddler Rose on her hip.

Stacey Solomon with daughter Rose on Instagram

The star updated fans on her Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon waves goodbye to son

Stacey then gave her 5.6 million followers the low-down on what everyone was up to in the Solomon-Swash household. “Me and Rose are just watching daddy cook,” she said, smiling at her second-youngest child as Joe Swash could be heard chopping in the background.

“We just took Rex to swimming,” she moved on to her third-eldest child.

“And then,” Stacey leaned forward to share some big news: “I had to drop Leighton off at school because he’s gone on a school trip for a whole week.”

“He’s actually gone away for a week!” she repeated with a gasp.

11-year-old Leighton is Stacey’s second eldest child, fathered by her ex-fiancé. Stacey also has an older son Zachary, 15, from a previous relationship. She has since had three more children with husband Joe Swash: Rex, four, Rose, one, and baby Belle.

It was clear Leighton’s rite of passage school trip was a big deal for Stacey. Later on in the evening she shared a further photo of him, getting on a coach in his leavers hoodie, to her Instagram story.

Stacey Solomon son smiling on Instagram

Leighton is off on a school trip! (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey shared that Leighton is now in his last year of primary school, so has gone away for a week with the rest of his year group.

“I’m so excited for him but I already miss him!” the proud mum gushed in the caption. She called Leighton “the funniest, cheekiest boy”.

Stacey then finished by saying: “Can’t wait to get him back but hope he has the best time.”

