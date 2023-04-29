Stacey Solomon declares ‘it’s a dream come true’ as she shares exciting news

Stacey Solomon has shared the launch of her new Primark collection, declaring it’s a “dream come true”.

Mum-of-five Stacey posted a series of sweet photos of her brood on Instagram. She then revealed her new collection is her “favourite one ever”.

And that’s most likely because she was helped on the new project by her adorable family!

Stacey Solomon launches new Primark range

The Loose Women presenter revealed the collection was a family project as she wrote: “Forever proud. It honestly gives me goosebumps every time I get the chance to make a collection and then see it in real life on the pickles.

I know I sound like a broken record but it really is an absolute dream come true.

“Primark is my home and making these collections is a dream come true. As always the pickles had a big input into the colours and designs and they LOVED the oranges this year! I think this Spring-Summer collection might be my favourite one EVER. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for the love, kindness & support you have shown my Primark ranges, without you, I would never have had the chance to do it all again. I know I sound like a broken record but it really is an absolute dream come true and I cannot wait to see your pickles in it.”

Sharing news of her eldest son’s support, Stacey then added: “Zachary has outgrown the age group but still asks for a sample in his size because he loves it.”

Famous faces rushed to show their support for Stacey. Friend Kate Ferdinand commented: “Beautiful pictures. Congratulations darling.”

Mrs Hinch, real name Sophie Hinchliffe, wrote: “Rose with her little toes up in pic 4, adorable pics! Beautiful clothes! Congratulations my darling xxxx.”

While Influencer Charlotte Greedy then wrote: “Cutest kids, cutest collection. Well done angel it’s all incredible, can’t wait to get the boys some bits.”

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash tied the knot in 2022 – but she recently hit out at him (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey’s family life at Pickle Cottage

Stacey, who is married to Joe Swash, shares son Rex, three, and daughters Rose, one, and two-month-old Belle, with the I’m a Celebrity star. She is also mum to Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, while Joe has a son Harry, 15, from previous relationships.

Recently, she also shared a furious rant aimed at Joe, fuming at him for leaving the housework to her.

Speaking to her followers on Instagram, Stacey said: “He knows to stay away because I’ve like built it up.” She then added: “Do you ever do that where you’re like, it’s not just washing any more, it’s the toothpaste bit on the mirror. It’s the like, beard hairs in the sink. It’s everything. And he just knows his best bet is to keep away.”

