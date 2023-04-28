Stacey Solomon unleashes furious rant at husband Joe Swash: ‘I have let it fester all day!’

Mum-of-five Stacey Solomon has unleashed a heavy rant against her husband Joe Swash.

The Loose Women presenter, 33, took to her Instagram Story to vent her frustration last night (April 27), after Joe said he did the washing “for her”.

Stacey and Joe have been together since 2016 and tied the knot last in year in 2022. They share son Rex, three, and daughters Rose, one, and two-month-old Belle. Stacey is also the mother of her sons Zachary, 15, and Leighton, 10, while Joe is the father of Harry, 15, from previous relationships.

Mum-of-five Stacey took to her Instagram Story to vent her frustrations (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon unleashes rant at Joe Swash

Taking to her Instagram Story, Stacey revealed she’d just got home from a work trip to Paris. And the sight she was met with in her laundry room left her less than impressed.

Stacey said: “I don’t know if I’m just tired or it really is as awful as I think it is. But I got home last night, put the kids to bed. Woke up this morning, Joe’s like: ‘I’m going to work, but don’t worry. I’ve done all the work for you.’

“For you? I wasn’t even here. I didn’t even get dressed here. So it’s not my washing but sure it’s for me, thank you. Thank you, good sir.” She continued: “Anyway, I digress. So I came downstairs, girls down for a nap. I thought, I’m going to the utility and put my washing on from Paris, and what the hell happened in the last two days?

“Like how many clothes did they wear in the last two days that this much washing needed to be done? I caught up before I went away. And also, I feel like putting in the washing machine and putting in the dryer is the easiest bit. I’m left with this, the putting away,” she fumed.

As Stacey entered the utility room she was met with large piles of clothing (Credit: Instagram)

‘He knows to stay away’

Speaking to her followers in another upload later on, Stacey said: “Joe‘s home and he’s taking over bedtime and I’m having a bath. He knows what’s good for him. Honestly, I’ve let it fester all day as well and he knows. He knows to stay away because I’ve like built it up. Do you ever do that where you’re like, it’s not just washing any more, it’s the toothpaste bit on the mirror. It’s the like, beard hairs in the sink. It’s everything. And he just knows his best bet is to keep away.”

This is just how we keep our children and family alive. I don’t understand why it’s all for me.

She continued: “Honestly do you know what, it’s not even the washing, the spit, the shavings, trimmings. I think it’s more the ‘for you’. I don’t know why it winds me up so much but for example it’ll be like: ‘I’ve made dinner for you.’ For me, just for me? Are we all going to enjoy this dinner, or is it just for me?

“‘I’ve wiped down the surfaces for you.’ ‘Oh okay, so I’ll eat off the clean surface, you can have the surface with salmonella, yeah, because it’s just for me.’ ‘I’ve done a food shop you for.’ These are fundamental things we all need to survive. Like this is just how we keep our children and family alive. I don’t understand why it’s all for me.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon shows off sweet tribute to her kids as she shares video from first tattoo session

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.