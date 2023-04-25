Stacey Solomon shows off sweet tribute to her kids as she shares video from first tattoo session

Stacey Solomon has shared a sneak-peak of a new tattoo, and it seems like it’s a special one.

The mum of five teased her possible new inking on her Instagram Story last night (April 24).

Stacey’s Instagram bio begins: “Mummy to 5 pickles,” showing just how devoted she is to her kids. And it seems she’s now honouring them further with a tattoo.

The Loose Women panellist shared a video yesterday showing preparations for a new inking. The black-and-white video showed a tattoo artist applying a stencilled design to Stacey’s back.

Stacey Solomon is getting her first tattoo (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon getting first tattoo

It seems the tattoo is even more of a family affair, with Stacey telling fans in the caption: “My brother is a tattoo artist & he kept the tattoo shop open late tonight so we can have a little stencil session.”

Stacey went on to explain her plan: “Just a little play around tonight while the kids are in bed then we can go for it when I’m back from Paris.” The star is clearly excited for her new inking, gushing: “I can’t believe I’m actually doing it. So excited.” She followed up with a star eyes emoji.

How many children does Stacey have?

A zoom into Stacey’s video reveals that the cursive script says “Zachary” in tribute to Stacey’s eldest child.

The 33 year old has five children – Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from her previous relationships and Rex, three, Rose, one, and baby Belle with husband Joe Swash.

Joe is currently rumoured to be one of the stars taking part in the new I’m A Celebrity… South Africa spin-off that began last night.

